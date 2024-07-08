Here's What the Cubs Are Telling Teams Ahead of the Trade Deadline
The Chicago Cubs are in a difficult position with just a few weeks left ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
While they have won three out of their last four games, the Cubs have struggled mightily in recent weeks. They are just 42-49 on the season and have shown no true signs of being able to go on a long winning streak to claw their way back into playoff contention.
However, they are not out of playoff contention. A solid run could see them right back in the race for the Wild Card and potentially even the National League Central division.
Jed Hoyer will have to decide if the team can turn things around or not. That is a very difficult job.
Obviously, the next two weeks or so will help make that decision. If Chicago can keep winning like they have in the last four games, they could still be buyers and try to make a push. On the other hand, if they fall off again, becoming sellers and adding young talent for the future would be a wise move.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today has revealed what the Cubs are currently telling other teams around the league about their trade deadline plans.
"The Cubs are telling teams they still remain undecided whether they will be sellers at the trade deadline, but are preparing for a potential sale, with Bellinger, Jameson Taillon and Nico Hoerner expected to draw interest. It’s hard to believe how things went south on the Northside after their 17-9 start."
Should Chicago become an actual seller, the trade deadline could get crazy. The three names mentioned above are expected to draw interest, but there are other players like Ian Happ, Tyson Miller, Drew Smyly, Seiya Suzuki, and more that could be potential targets for other teams.
Hopefully, the Cubs will make the decision easy for Hoyer. If they can go on a big run over the next two weeks, they can prove that an addition or two could push them over the top and back into the postseason.
If they stay about where they are, selling seems like the most likely course of action.
Craig Counsell and the front office are receiving a lot of heat. Chicago was expected to win this season, especially after the way the team started the season.
Expect to continue hearing a lot of rumors about what the Cubs are going to do ahead of the deadline. They haven't made up their minds yet, but the time for a decision is coming up quickly.