How Safe is Cubs' National League Central Lead as June Approaches?
The Chicago Cubs have used their electric offense to power themselves to the top of the National League Central and into the conversation as a full-fledged World Series contender.
They're coming off a thrilling, recent 4-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies thanks to an extra-innings walk-off base hit from rookie third baseman Matt Shaw. The Cubs might have only scored four runs, but the excitement of the moment encapsulated the whole season.
Chicago has an edge over the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Central, with the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds just behind the Cardinals.
While many experts have picked the Cubs to stand on top at the end — especially in the likely event of trading for an extra piece to bolster the bullpen — it's still a relatively open race and Chicago will have spend the month of June vigorously defending its crown.
What's Ahead for the Cubs in June?
Once the Cubs wrap up their series against the Rockies, they'll have a key three-game set against the Reds that will walk them into the month of June, followed by what should be a testy road trip against the Washington Nationals, Detroit Tigers and Philadelphia Phillies.
Then they get a homestand of key in-division games against Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates before a quick visit from the Seattle Mariners. Then they'll head to St. Louis to face the Cardinals in what could be the biggest series of the year for the Chicago up until that point.
June will be filled with either in-division games or road games against some of the best teams in the MLB. These next 30 days could be arguably the most important 30-day stretch of the Cubs' entire season when we look up in October.
Pete Crow-Armstrong, Craig Counsell, and the rest of Chicago have the opportunity to solidify their already special season and create some distance between itself and the pack — or allow the race to continue to tighten.