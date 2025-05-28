Watch: Cubs Rookie Delivers First Career Walk-Off Hit to Beat Rockies
The Chicago Cubs won a thriller on Tuesday night in the second game of the series over the Colorado Rockies in extra innings.
Entering the bottom half of the 11th inning trailing 3-2 after failing to get it done in the 10th with the game tied, the Cubs were able to plate two to earn their 34th victory of the season.
It was the rookie sensation Matt Shaw coming through in the clutch for Chicago after Michael Busch was able to plate the ghost runner -- Pete Crow-Armstrong -- with a single out to left field.
Jon Berti entered the game as the pinch runner and stole second base before Shaw came up to the plate and sent the Wrigley faithful home with another win:
It's the first walk-off of Shaw's career, who has looked like a different player since returning from Triple-A after what was a disappointing start to his first season in the big leagues.
Shaw has played eight games since being called back up and slashed .355/.412/.516, seeing the ball at a different level than he was at the start of the year.
For the Cubs, it's their third walk-off win of the season in a year where it seems something special might be brewing in Chicago.
Chris Flexen earned the victory with two one-hit innings after what was a dominant performance from rookie Cade Horton, who threw six innings and allowed four hits and two runs with six strikeouts and one walk.
The Cubs will go for the sweep over the struggling rookie tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. CST with Matthew Boyd on the mound against Tanner Gordon.