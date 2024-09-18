How to Watch Chicago Cubs and Athletics Wednesday, Channel, Stream, and Lineups
The Chicago Cubs look to bounce back in game three of their three-game mid-week series against the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday.
After winning game one 9-2, and dropping game two 4-3, the Cubs need a win on Wednesday to claim the series victory.
In doing so, Chicago will turn to lefty Justin Steele (5-5, 3.09 ERA).
In his last start, Steele allowed two earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out six in five innings and picking up his fifth win of the season.
Steele, 29, is just one year removed from a top-five finish in National League Cy Young voting.
Injuries have limited the lefty's time on the mound this season, but he has still shown that he can be a valuable piece of the Cubs' rotation.
Steele will need to have another Cy Young-level performance on Wednesday to keep his club in the game against a tough pitching matchup.
Here is how Chicago will line up on Wednesday:
1.) LF Ian Happ
2.) SS Dansby Swanson
3.) DH Seiya Suzuki
4.) RF Cody Bellinger
5.) 3B Isaac Paredes
6.) 1B Michael Busch
7.) 2B Nico Hoerner
8.) CF Pete Crow-Armstrong
9.) C Miguel Amaya
SP Justin Steele
The Athletics will counter with a lefty of their own in rookie Brady Basso (1-0, 1.23 ERA).
In his last start, Basso allowed no earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out two in 5 1/3 innings and picking up his first career win.
While Basso's fastball velocity only places him in the 25th percentile, per Baseball Savant, he brings with him an elite level of command with a measly 3.6 percent walk rate.
The rookie lefty already carries three pitches with positive run values in his four-seam fastball, his curveball, and his changeup.
It will be interesting to see how the Cubs' lineup will attack Basso with his limited amount of Major League experience to gameplan from.
Here is how Oakland will line up on Wednesday:
1.) RF Lawrence Butler
2.) DH Brent Rooker
3.) C Shea Langerliers
4.) CF Daz Cameron
5.) 2B Zack Gelof
6.) SS Jacob Wilson
7.) 1B Tyler Soderstrom
8.) LF Tyler Nevin
9.) 3B Nick Allen
SP Brady Basso
The first pitch for Wednesday's game is scheduled for 2:20 PM EST.
The game will be broadcast nationally on MLB Network (out-of-market only) as well as on the Marquee Sports Network and NBC Sports California.
Cubs fans can listen to the game on 670 The Score or WRTO 1200.
You can also watch it on fuboTV with a free trial.