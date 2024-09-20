How to Watch Chicago Cubs and Nationals Friday, Channel, Streams, and Lineups
The Chicago Cubs enter play Friday three games away from securing a .500 or better season in a year when expectations were much higher.
After getting a win over the Washington Nationals on Thursday night in game one of their four-game weekend series, the Cubs now look to go back-to-back as they inch ever closer to 81 wins.
Chicago will turn to veteran Jameson Taillon (10-8, 3.54 ERA) on Friday, in what will be his 200th career Major League game.
In his last start, Taillon allowed two earned runs on five hits and one walk while striking out six in six innings while not earning a decision.
September has been the veteran's best month of the 2024 campaign thus far, pitching to a 1.42 ERA across 19 innings while allowing 14 hits and three walks and striking out 15.
Taillon has been much better in the friendly confines of Wrigley Field this season, pitching to a 2.55 ERA across 77 2/3 innings in 13 starts with a 1.11 WHIP and 66 strikeouts.
Friday will be the first start Taillon has made against the Nationals this season.
Here is how the Cubs will line up on Friday:
1.) LF Ian Happ
2.) SS Dansby Swanson
3.) RF Cody Bellinger
4.) DH Seiya Suzuki
5.) 1B Michael Busch
6.) 2B Nico Hoerner
7.) CF Pete Crow-Armstrong
8.) 3B Patrick Wisdom
9.) C Christian Bethancourt
SP Jameson Taillon
Washington will counter with a veteran of their own in Trevor Williams (5-0, 2.22 ERA), whose last start marked the 200th game of his career.
In that start, coming on May 30th, Williams allowed one earned run on four hits and two walks while striking out four in 5 2/3 innings.
The veteran would go on the injured list five days later with a right flexor muscle strain, sidelining him until his return today.
Williams was in the middle of what seemed to be the best season of his career before heading to the injured list with his 2.22 ERA across 56 2/3 innings and a 1.08 WHIP with 47 strikeouts.
Here is how the Nationals will line up on Friday:
1.) SS CJ Abrams
2.) CF Dylan Crews
3.) LF James Wood
4.) 1B Andres Chaparro
5.) 3B Jose Tena
6.) DH Keibert Ruiz
7.) RF Joey Gallo
8.) C Drew Millas
9.) 2B Darren Baker
SP Trevor Williams
The first pitch for Friday's game is scheduled for 2:20 PM EST.
The game will be broadcast on the Marquee Sports Network and MASN.
Cubs fans can listen to the game on 670 The Score or WRTO 1200.
You can also watch it on fuboTV with a free trial by signing up here!