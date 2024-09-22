How to Watch Chicago Cubs and Nationals Sunday, Channel, Stream, and Lineups
The Chicago Cubs enter Sunday still needing two wins to secure a .500-or-better season.
With the last of their four-game weekend series against the Washington Nationals on tap, a win would secure the series victory and move them one game closer to 81 wins.
After dropping yesterday's game 5-1, the Cubs look to bounce back on Sunday.
In doin so, Chicago will send rookie starter Shota Imanaga (14-3, 3.03 ERA) to the mound.
In his last start, Imanaga allowed two earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out 11 in six innings and picked up his 14th win of the season.
Sunday will mark the rookie's second start against the Nationals this year.
In his first, coming on August 30th, Imanaga allowed three earned runs on four hits and one walk while striking out eight in six innings and picked up his 11th win of the 2024 campaign.
The rookie enters Sunday with a five-start win streak, all of them coming over his last five starts.
Here is how the Cubs will line up on Sunday:
1.) LF Ian Happ
2.) SS Dansby Swanson
3.) 1B Michael Busch
4.) DH Seiya Suzuki
5.) RF Mike Tauchman
6.) 3B Isaac Paredes
7.) CF Pete Crow-Armstrong
8.) C Miguel Amaya
9.) 2B Miles Mastrobouni
SP Shota Imanaga
Washington will counter with righty Jake Irvin (10-12, 4.07 ERA).
In his last start, Irvin allowed one earned run on four hits and one walk while striking out five in 7 1/3 innings while not picking up a decision.
While the first half of the year was a revelation for the young righty, he has not performed as well over the second half.
Through 11 second half starts, Irvin has pitched to a 5.12 ERA across 63 1/3 innings with a 1.26 WHIP and 51 strikeouts.
Irvin faced off with Imanaga on August 30th, allowing seven earned runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out six in 4 2/3 innings and picked up his 11th loss of the year.
Here is how the Nationals will line up on Sunday:
1.) RF Dylan Crews
2.) LF James Wood
3.) 1B Juan Yepez
4.) DH Andres Chaparro
5.) C Keibert Ruiz
6.) 2B Jose Tena
7.) 3B Trey Lipscomb
8.) CF Jacob Young
9.) SS Nasim Nunez
SP Jake Irvin
The first pitch for Sunday's game is scheduled for 2:20 PM EST.
The game will be broadcast on the Marquee Sports Network and MASN 2.
Chicago fans can listen to the game on 670 The Score or WRTO 1200.
You can also watch it on fuboTV with a free trial by signing up here!