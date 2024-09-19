How to Watch Chicago Cubs and Nationals Thursday, Channel, Stream, and Lineups
The Chicago Cubs enter play Thursday with a 77-75 record with 10 games left to play.
With four games against the Washington Nationals and their sub-.500 record this weekend, the Cubs could step ever closer to clinching a .500 or better season.
It all begins tonight, in game one of this weekend series, as Chicago looks to bounce back from dropping two of three to start the week.
The Cubs will turn to Javier Assad (7-5, 3.27 ERA).
In his last start, Assad allowed four earned runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out five in six innings.
Though Assad has pitched to a solid 3.27 ERA this season, he has not been as sharp of late.
Over his last seven starts, the young righty has pitched to a 3.46 ERA with a 1.33 WHIP and only 27 strikeouts across 39 innings.
This includes a start against the Nationals in which he allowed three earned runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out three in six innings.
Chicago will need a quality start from Assad on Thursday to help keep the scoring close.
Here is how the Cubs will line up on Thursday:
1.) LF Ian Happ
2.) SS Dansby Swanson
3.) DH Seiya Suzuki
4.) RF Cody Bellinger
5.) 3B Isaac Paredes
6.) 1B Patrick Wisdom
7.) 2B Nico Hoerner
8.) CF Pete Crow-Armstrong
9.) C Miguel Amaya
SP Javier Assad
Washington will turn to veteran left hander Patrick Corbin (6-13, 5.45 ERA).
In his last start, Corbin allowed one earned run on three hits and one walk while striking out six in six innings.
The veteran left hander has been better than his season ERA indicates of late.
Over his last seven starts, Corbin has pitched to a 4.03 ERA with a 1.39 WHIP and 37 strikeouts across 38 innings.
Those seven starts also include one blowup in which he allowed seven earned runs in six innings.
Here is how the Nationals will line up on Thursday:
1.) SS CJ Abrams
2.) RF Dylan Crews
3.) LF James Wood
4.) DH Andres Chaparro
5.) 3B Jose Tena
6.) C Keibert Ruiz
7.) 1B Juan Yepez
8.) 2B Darren Baker
9.) CF Jacob Young
SP Patrick Corbin
The first pitch for Thursday's game is scheduled for 7:40 PM EST.
The game will be broadcast on the Marquee Sports Network and MASN.
Chicago fans can listen to the game on 670 The Score or WRTO 1200.
You can also watch it on fuboTV with a free trial by signing up here!