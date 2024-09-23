How to Watch Chicago Cubs and Phillies Monday, Channel, Stream, and Lineups
The Chicago Cubs enter play Monday with an 80-76 record and are already eliminated from making the 2024 postseason.
Their opponent, the Philadelphia Phillies, is taking its third shot at clinching the National League East division crown after clinching its third consecutive postseason berth on Friday.
The Cubs look to play spoiler at those chances, and clinch their own .500-or-better season.
On the mound for Chicago Monday will be righty Nate Pearson (2-2, 4.71 ERA).
While Pearson made his debut as a starter, he has yet to make any starts this season, though he has made 57 relief appearances.
The Cubs acquired Pearson in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays ahead of the 2024 MLB Trade Deadline.
The righty has been much better with Chicago than with the Blue Jays this year.
In 16 appearances with the Cubs, he has pitched to a 3.13 ERA across 23 innings with a 0.96 WHIP and 20 strikeouts.
Pearson's last appearance came just three days ago, so he should be expected to go no more than three innings, or one time through the lineup.
Here is how Chicago will line up on Monday:
1.) LF Mike Tauchman
2.) 1B Michael Busch
3.) DH Seiya Suzuki
4.) RF Cody Bellinger
5.) 3B Isaac Paredes
6.) 2B Nico Hoerner
7.) CF Pete Crow-Armstrong
8.) C Christian Bethancourt
9.) SS Luis Vazquez
RHP Nate Pearson
The Phillies will counter with veteran righty Aaron Nola (12-8, 3.54 ERA).
In his last start, Nola allowed one earned run on three hits and one walk while striking out nine in seven innings, though he did not earn a decision.
The veteran righty was on the mound for Philadelphia in both of their postseason-clinching games over the two campaigns leading into 2024 and could have been the pitcher of record when the club clinched their postseason berth in his last start, but the offense let him down.
Monday will be Nola's first start against the Cubs this season:
1.) DH Kyle Schwarber
2.) SS Trea Turner
3.) 1B Bryce Harper
4.) 3B Alec Bohm
5.) RF Nick Castellanos
6.) 2B Bryson Stott
7.) C J.T. Realmuto
8.) LF Brandon Marsh
9.) CF Johan Rojas
SP Aaron Nola
The first pitch for Monday's game is scheduled for 6:40 PM EST.
The game will be broadcast on the Marquee Sports Network and NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Cubs fans can listen to the game on 670 The Score or WRTO 1200
You can also watch it on fuboTV with a free trial by signing up here!