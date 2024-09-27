How to Watch Chicago Cubs and Reds Friday, Channel, Stream, and Lineups
The Chicago Cubs enter their last series of the 2024 season with an 81-78 record.
With three games against the Cincinnati Reds on tap for the weekend, the Cubs look to push their win percentage further into the .500s.
On the mound for Chicago will be veteran righty Jameson Taillon (11-8, 3.41 ERA).
In his last start, Taillon allowed no earned runs on two hits and two walks while striking out four in six innings and picked up his 11th win of the season in his 200th career Major League game.
Taillon has been spectacular over his last three starts, pitching to a 1.50 ERA across 18 innings with a 0.94 WHIP, 16 strikeouts, and a 2-0 record in decisions.
The Cubs are hoping for another strong outing from the veteran on Friday.
Taillon will be making his second start of the season against the Reds in his 200th career Major League start.
In his first start against Cincinnati, he allowed six earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out four in 4 1/3 innings.
Here is how Chicago will line up on Friday:
1.) LF Ian Happ
2.) SS Dansby Swanson
3.) 1B Cody Bellinger
4.) 3B Isaac Paredes
5.) DH Michael Busch
6.) 2B Nico Hoerner
7.) CF Pete Crow-Armstrong
8.) C Miguel Amaya
9.) RF Kevin Alcantara
SP Jameson Taillon
The Reds will counter with veteran righty Nick Martinez (10-6, 3.22 ERA).
In his last start, Martinez allowed no earned runs on two hits and no walks while striking out nine in six innings and picked up his 10th win of the year.
Martinez has been fantastic in September.
In four starts this month, the veteran has pitched to a 0.73 ERA with a 0.69 WHIP and 27 strikeouts across 24 2/3 innings and has picked up a win in each.
Cincinnati is hopeful that Martinez can continue that success in his final start of the year.
Here is how the Reds will line up on Friday:
1.) 2B Jonathan India
2.) SS Elly De La Cruz
3.) C Tyler Stephenson
4.) 1B Spencer Steer
5.) CF TJ Friedl
6.) DH Ty France
7.) RF Jake Fraley
8.) 3B Santiago Espinal
9.) LF Will Benson
SP Nick Martinez
The first pitch for Friday's game is scheduled for 2:20 PM EST.
The game will be broadcast nationally on MLB Network (out-of-market only) as well as on the Marquee Sports Network and Bally Sports Ohio.
Cubs fans can listen to the game on 670 The Score or WRTO 1200.
