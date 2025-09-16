Ian Happ Continues Insane Streak Against Pirates At PNC Park In Victory
Anyy time the Chicago Cubs play against the Pittsburgh Pirates it is a special occasion for veteran left fielder Ian Happ.
Born in the Steel City, he went to high school at Mount Lebanon High School in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Growing up, the Pirates were assuredly his favorite team in the MLB. But, since becoming a pro himself, his job has been to make his childhood team as miserable as possible.
As National League Central rivals, the Cubs and Pirates face off regularly throughout the season and in his career, Happ has played at an incredibly high level against them. In 118 games and 471 plate appearances, he has recorded an impressive .314/.404/.553 slash line. He has hit 18 home runs, 37 doubles and three triples to go along with 75 RBI and nine stolen bases.
Ian Happ Has Been Incredibly Productive At PNC Park
When he returns to Pittsburgh, his production remains elite. A homecoming brings out the best from Happ, who has been riding an insane streak when playing at PNC Park. Ahead of the team’s series that started on Monday night, he was riding a 34-game on-base streak at the stadium.
As shared by MLB Stats on X, he has been stuffing the stat sheet over that time. He has a .316/.405/.504 slash line with 21 RBI and 20 extra-base hits. Happ has crushed his hometown team and that streak continued on Monday.
In Game 1 of the three-game series, he extended the streak to 35 games. He went 1-for-4, adding to what is an incredibly impressive stretch of production at PNC Park. In his career, he has been very comfortable when taking the field there.
There may not be a stadium in baseball where Happ has been more productive in his career. In 60 games and 249 plate appearances, he has a .305/.383/.509 slash line with six home runs, 25 doubles and one triple. He has added 31 RBI as well. There isn’t an away park that he has recorded more doubles at.
The only place where he has produced more RBI is the Great American Ballpark, home of another NL Central rival, the Cincinnati Reds.
The Latest Chicago Cubs News
Latest On Kyle Tucker’s Injury Raises Playoff Questions For Cubs
Cubs Victory Pushes NL Wild Card Magic Number to Brink of Playoff Berth
Cubs Predicted To Lose Ideal Free Agent Pitcher Target To National League Rival
Cubs Star Nico Hoerner Has Put Up Some Absolutely Jaw Dropping Numbers Lately