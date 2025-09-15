Cubs Predicted To Lose Ideal Free Agent Pitcher Target To National League Rival
The Chicago Cubs are in the process of trying to lock up a spot in the postseason over the next couple of weeks and potentially make a deep run once they get there as well.
Right now, that is the complete focus in the building, and it should be. With that being said, things are going to move quickly once the offseason does eventually arrive, and surely Chicago's front office is circling names they want to go after in free agency.
Pitching is likely going to be the top thing the Cubs target, especially in the starting rotation after what wound up being a quiet trade deadline.
Despite being linked over and over to some of the top names available, Chicago largely stood pat back at the end of July and will choose to go into October with what they have. This winter, though, some of the names they either passed on entirely or decided the price was too high will become available once again, this time as free agents.
Cubs Could Be Great Fit For Zac Gallen in Free Agency
One of those names who fits the bill is Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Zac Gallen. Ultimately in the case of Gallen, the Cubs likely did not wind up with him because they did not want to trade significant prospect capital in exchange for a rental. It makes sense they could pursue him as a free agent though, and he could be a perfect fit.
If Chicago actually wants him however, it seems they will have competition from a National League rival. In his Sunday notebook, Bob Nightengale of USA Today talked about the New York Mets and why they could be the ones to wind up swooping in.
"Considering the Mets’ rotation mess in which they’ve had to rely on three rookies who just got called up, Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen, a New Jersey native, could be the perfect fit for their needs as a free agent," Nightengale wrote.
Gallen Has Turned Around Dreadful Season For Diamondbacks
Gallen is still very much in the midst of the worst season of his impressive seven-year career, pitching to a 4.84 ERA with declining strikeouts numbers and a record of 11-14. In the month of August though, he had one of the best turns of the calendar of his entire career and appears to be on the right track towards fixing the issue.
Over six starts in August, Gallen pitched to a 2.57 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with 28 strikeouts compared to just nine walks in 35 innings pitched with a record of 3-1. Gallen had been getting somewhat unlucky this year and still had a decent WHIP and had not appeared to have significantly worse stuff, so seeing it turn around for him late is encouraging.
Unfortunately for teams like the Cubs, this could lead to his price going way up, and if it comes down to a bidding war between Tom Ricketts and Steve Cohen, Gallen is not likely to find his way to the Windy City.
