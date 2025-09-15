Cubs Star Nico Hoerner Has Put Up Some Absolutely Jaw Dropping Numbers Lately
The Chicago Cubs are looking to lock up a spot in the postseason here over the next couple of weeks and after that, potentially make a deep run this October in a wide open National League.
For all the panicking and floundering over whether this team did enough in the offseason, enough at the trade deadline, would be able to keep up production or any of the million other worries, this is a club that is going to win more than 90 games and have as strong of a chance as anyone to make a run at the pennant.
Over the course of the year, one of the most significant reasons for that has been second baseman Nico Hoerner and his consistency both with a bat in his hands not to mention the kind of elite fielding which made him a Gold Glove in 2023. Hoerner is having the best season of his career, collecting a 6.0 bWAR through 143 games and really stepping into his own as a team leader as well.
The last few weeks though, Hoerner has been on another level as he chases down a National League batting title and tries to help his team finish off what has been a very special regular season.
Hoerner Heating Up for Cubs as September Has Begun
Since the All-Star break, Hoerner is slashing .328/.379/.443 with 63 hits in 51 games, and even more incredibly collecting just 14 strikeouts during that same period. On the season as a whole, he has struck out just 42 times in 143 games, giving opposing pitchers an absolute headache.
It's been his September though that really has eyebrows across baseball being raised, slashing a borderline laughable .396/.442/.625 with 19 hits and four strikeouts in the 12 games so far this month.
MORE: Cubs Predicted To Lose Ideal Free Agent Pitcher Target To National League Rival
Hoerner is proving to everyone -- including his own fanbase -- that he is a criminally underrated superstar who is critical to this team's success.
If Chicago is going to make the kind of run they both hope to and have at times seemed capable of doing, Hoerner is in one way or another going to find himself at the center of things. He's too talented on both sides of the ball not to, and the Cubs are incredibly lucky to have him after an offseason of trade rumors.
Keep an eye on Hoerner over the coming weeks to see if he can keep this hot streak up, and if he can, it's looking like the year will end in hardware for him individually. If it continues into October, it could just mean hardware for Chicago as a team as well.
The Latest Chicago Cubs News
Cubs Enter Week Looking To Knock Magic Number Down To Zero For NL Playoff Berth
Cubs Announce Outfielder Heading To 7-Day Injured List
Cubs Star Owen Caissie in MLB Concussion Protocol After Collision with Wall
Anthony Rizzo Nearly Catches Moises Ballesteros’ First Home Run With Cubs