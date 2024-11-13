Insider Expects Chicago Cubs to Heavily Pursue Japanese Star in MLB Free Agency
The Chicago Cubs are expected to be a major player in free agency this offseason after a fourth consecutive year in which they missed the postseason.
Since a return trip to the NLCS in 2017 after their World Series triumph in 2016, the Cubs have not won a playoff game and missed out on October baseball entirely in five of the last seven seasons. President of baseball operations Jed Hoyer has to feel the increasing pressure of a seat that's going to start to get warm if Chicago doesn't turn it around.
When it comes to additions which would put the team in a spot where they can contend in 2025, there are tons of options out there. But the one who could make the most sense might be a player who has not played an inning of Major League Baseball but still will be one of the most sought out players in free agency this winter.
Japanese 23-year-old sensation Roki Sasaki is seen as a great fit for the Cubs due to not only the team's desire to add starting pitching, but also the existing Japan-to-Chicago pipeline the Cubs have established over the years. Jordan Bastian of MLB.com expects Chicago to be heavily involved in the pursuit of Sasaki after he was surprisingly posted over the weekend by the Chiba Lotte Marines.
"The Cubs have scouted Sasaki in Japan and Hoyer has made yearly trips overseas to see players in person as well," Bastian wrote. "The righty makes sense as a Chicago target not only given the team’s desire to add rotation help this winter, but also due to the cost-effective nature of the deal and the fact he will be under control through 2030."
Over four seasons in Japan, Sasaki has put up a blazing 2.02 ERA and has the potential to become a superstar in the MLB. He would join a clubhouse featuring fellow countrymen Shota Imanaga fresh off a big rookie year in the rotation that saw him named an All-Star along with outfielder Seiya Suzuki, who just had the best season of his three-year career in Chicago.
The pitch to Sasaki for Hoyer is an easy one, but ultimately the Cubs must convince the young star that Chicago is the best place for him to make the jump to Major League Baseball.