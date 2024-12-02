Insider States Chicago Cubs One of 'Most Active Teams' To Fill This Specific Need
Despite the many questions centered around the Chicago Cubs right now, Jed Hoyer has indicated that he plans to upgrade the bullpen this winter.
It remains uncertain how much money the Cubs are working with or what else they want to do, but the bullpen has been the area spoken about the most.
If Chicago wants to win a World Series, they have to do more across the roster than just upgrading with a few relief arms, but it'd be a step in the right direction.
According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, the Cubs are very active in the trade and free agency markets right now, a good indication that bullpen help is on the way.
If Chicago is willing to spend big money on relief help, Tanner Scott would be the guy to sign this winter. Hoyer has also said he wants to play matchups better in 2025, so Scott being a left-hander would help him do that.
This news comes on the heels of the team signing pitcher Matthew Boyd to boost their rotation.
While the Cubs have been active in the early parts of free agency, it's tough to ignore how much this ball club needs. From an offensive standpoint, there's a ton that needs to be done for them to be a contending team.
Perhaps they plan to add a bat or two and have an elite rotation and bullpen, which could work in their favor.
As long as they're looking to get better, things should come from it.
Starting with the bullpen isn't the wrong decision, but hopefully, that isn't the only thing they do.