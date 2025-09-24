Iowa Cubs GM Sam Bernabe To Retire, Former Manager Buddy Bailey Passes Away
While the Chicago Cubs are cheerful to be making the playoffs for the first time in five years, the team has struggled to find a win since clinching a postseason berth. As the 2016 World Series Champions feel the pressure to win it all again this year, the organization was struck with some sadness twice for Chicago's Triple-A affiliate, the Iowa Cubs.
One executive is stepping down from one role and a former manager has passed away in the same week. The Cubs' fan base and the baseball world has been rocked by two sad announcements.
While Chicago prepares for the playoffs, Iowa is done playing for the year. The Triple-A Cubs barely finished 2025 under the .500 mark and without a winning record (74-75). Back in April, they were named the top minor league baseball team.
Tommy Burch of the Des Moines Register reported this week that team president and general manager Sam Bernabe made his decision known to players at Principal Park that this season was his last as the general manger. Bernabe has been the a part of the Iowa Cus organization after more than 40 years.
Randy Wehofer, who is the club’s assistant general manager, has accepted a promotion to replace Bernabe as the general manager. Wehofer will take over the Iowa Cubs' day-to-day operations.
"It was more emotional than I anticipated it being,” said Bernabe." "I’ll shift into more of an advisory role, consulting role,” Bernabe said. “But the decision-maker is Randy."
The interest and focus of Bernabe wanting to be with his family now, especially his grandson (Samuel), Bernabe added more on his decision to step down and inch closer to a full retirement. "I need more time with him," said Bernabe. "I need more time with my family. It’s time.”
Former Iowa Cubs Manager Buddy Bailey died
The Iowa Cubs experienced a strong, winning season in 2007. When the minor league team posted a record of 78-66, Buddy Bailey was the general manager at the time.
In addition to Bernabe stepping down, Bailey passed away this week, too. With more than 35 years of experience in minor league baseball, Bailey was victorious in over 2,400 games.
Despite never making the majors, Bailey broke into professional baseball with the Atlanta Braves organization. He was a catcher selected in the 16th round of the 1979 MLB Draft.
Bailey came to the Class A Daytona Cubs in 2006, a year before his lone season with the Iowa Cubs. He then went on to coach the Tennessee Smokies in 2008, only to be replaced by the late, great Ryne Sandberg.
Famous players who played for the Iowa Cubs include the 2016 MVP Kris Bryant. He was the starting third baseman for a few years during Chicago's resurrection. Hall of Fame starting pitcher Greg Maddux also played for the Iowa Cubs, going 10-1 for them in 1986.
More recently, recognizable members of the 2025 Chicago Cubs, such as pitcher Ben Brown and outfielder Billy Hamilton, also have spent time with the Triple-A Cubs this year. The Chicago Cubs are looking for their first World Series after almost a decade.
The Latest Chicago Cubs News