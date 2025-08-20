Jameson Taillon’s Cubs Return Boosts Rotation In Need Of Reinforcements
The Chicago Cubs needed a starting pitching boost, and they got one Tuesday night with the return of Jameson Taillon from the injured list.
The 33-year-old right-hander went on the 15-day injured list on July 4 with a right calf strain. After a rehab assignment that required nearly two weeks, he was ready to pitch in the second game of the Cubs’ doubleheader with the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. At a time when the Cubs rotation is spread thin, he delivered one of his better starts in the season.
He delivered six innings for Chicago, allowing five hits and one earned run against a Brewers team that entered the doubleheader having won 14 of their last 15 games. He struck out four hitters, walked one and trimmed his ERA to 4.26. He was in line for the win when he left the game, which improved him to 8-6 after Chicago claimed the 4-1 win.
Taillon’s performance was his best since June 7 against Detroit, when he allowed four hits and one run in seven innings against the Tigers. He struck out five and walked one. As the Cubs try to nail down a playoff berth, his return to the rotation is well-timed.
Jameson Taillon’s Cubs History
The Cubs signed him to a four-year, $68 million deal before the 2023 season after the right-hander spent four seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates (2016-19) and two more with the New York Yankees (2021-22). He won 51 games in six seasons and with the Yankees in 2022 he springboarded into free agency with a 14-5 record and a 3.91 ERA.
He's been somewhat inconsistent for the Cubs, though he started at least 28 games in each of his first two seasons in the Windy City. In 2023 he went 8-10 with a 4.84 ERA in a season dominated by Marcus Stroman’s brilliant first half and Justin Steele’s emergence. Last season he rebounded to go 12-8 with a 3.27 ERA as left-hander Shota Imanaga took center stage as a rookie.
How Jameson Taillon Impacts Rotation
The Cubs added veteran right-hander Michael Soroka at the trade deadline, their only starting pitching addition. Unfortunately, he injured his shoulder in his first start and since he was moved to the 15-day IL last week Chicago has been scrambling. They promoted Javier Assad last week for a spot start, but they optioned him back to Triple-A earlier this week.
Cade Horton, a rookie who has filled in capably in the back end of the rotation, is dealing with a blister and is day-to-day. Chicago hopes he won’t have to go on the injured list. The Cubs are already without Steele for the rest of the season after he had elbow surgery.
What Taillon’s return means for Chicago is that the rotation is restored to some level of depth and consistency. Imanaga remains the ace and Matthew Boyd, a veteran left-hander, has remained a solid second starter since he was named an All-Star in July.
Taillon may now fill in as a third starter in a wild card playoff series, where Chicago seems destined to land in the playoffs. His return also allows the Cubs to use Assad in long relief along with Ben Brown, who has started games this season along with serving as a long reliever.
Taillon’s return means quite a bit, even if his numbers this season don’t command total respect.
