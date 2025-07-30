Cubs Starter Jameson Taillon Nearing Return With Triple-A Rehab Date Set
General manager for the Chicago Cubs, Craig Counsell, had hopeful news for the return of one of their more reliable starters this season, Jameson Tallion.
Counsell reported to Maddie Lee that Tallion is expected to make his first rehab start with Triple-A Iowa this upcoming Saturday. Yesterday, he not only threw in a live batting practice, but tossed 40 off the mound.
Taillon was placed on the 15-day injured list back at the beginning of July with a strained right calf. At the time he was expected to miss at least a month, which appears to be an almost exact timeline.
If all goes well he could be returning to the rotation by mid-August, which will be crucial for the Cubs in their division race against an exceptional Milwaukee Brewers squad.
With the trade deadline approaching, rapidly to say the least, the ball club is trying to address their lack of depth in the rotation. If Taillon is able to return sooner than later that would really help them out.
The 33-year-old is in his third season with Chicago and has done fairly well. This year he had 17 starts before landing on IL. In that time he has gone 7-6 with a 4.44 ERA holding opponent's to a .236 batting average. He's been able to strike out 74 while only walking 20 .
Taillon has the fourth-most strikeouts on the team with only 95 full innings. Two of the four ahead of him have finished at least 100 this season.
The Cubs are trying to pursue multiple pitchers for both the rotation and the bull pen before the clock winds down on the trade deadline. With positive news about Taillon's return it could change how they handle the next 24 hours.
