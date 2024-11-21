Rival Executives Say Chicago Cubs 'Want To Trade' Their Star Slugger
The Chicago Cubs have been the busiest team so far this offseason.
Knowing they needed to upgrade their bullpen and bring in another catching option, they wasted little time securing effective reliever Eli Morgan and veteran backstop Matt Thaiss through separate trades.
That has allowed them to keep their finances in check to make other upgrades to their roster.
The Cubs continue to be embroiled in multiple speculative rumors, highlighted by their desire to obtain a starting pitcher. Whether that comes from the free agency market or via another trade will be seen, but it seems like that is now their primary goal.
However, one that was seen as borderline throwaway hearsay has now picked up more steam.
After it started out with rumors stating Chicago was disappointed their star slugger Cody Bellinger opted into his $27.5 million player option, that then shifted into the possibility they might look to trade him.
For a franchise that is desperate to get into the playoffs this year, trading away arguably their best all-around hitter would seem to be counterproductive on that front.
But, there continues to be more and more smoke regarding a possible Bellinger trade.
That was culminated with the recent report from Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic who reported there are plenty of people around Major League Baseball who believe the Cubs are actively looking to move the former MVP and Comeback Player of the Year.
"While rival executives say the Chicago Cubs want to trade first baseman/outfielder Cody Bellinger, they also note the difficulty the team likely will face pulling off such a move ... The Cubs might need to take back an inflated contract, or accept marginal prospects in a deal," he writes.
It still doesn't make a whole lot of sense for the Cubs to trade him, especially if the return is as bleak as Rosenthal is suggesting.
Inflated contracts or marginal prospects don't help Chicago accomplish their goal of winning this year, but a past superstar who has slashed .286/.340/.475 with 44 homers, 175 RBI and an OPS+ of 125 in his two seasons as a member of the team does.
Seeing the Cubs move Bellinger would admittedly be surprising, but there is just too much smoke surrounding this situation to think this won't continue to be a talking point until something either gets done, or the organization comes out and states they aren't moving him.
Despite what those executives are telling Rosenthal, it's hard to imagine he wouldn't generate interest around the league from teams looking for a versatile defender and slugger who can be a middle-of-the-order star.
These rumors will only continue to heat up ahead of the winter meetings in December.