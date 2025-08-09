Kyle Tucker Gives Blunt Response On His Recent Cubs Slump
The Chicago Cubs haven't been playing their best baseball as of late in really any aspect, which is why they now find themselves trailing the Milwaukee Brewers in the division.
One thing that would really help the team turn it around is if one of their stag sluggers, Kyle Tucker, could work himself out of the rut that he finds himself in.
Everybody has been wondering what has been going on, and while there isn't a way to directly pin point it, Tucker knows that he is obviously struggling and is optimistic about his ability to turn it around.
Tucker recently spoke of his recent issues to Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic.
"Not great," Tucker said. "Just doing the best I can. Gotta grind through it. Try and figure it out and turn it around."
Tucker in the Last Seven Games
The outfielder actually took a break from the last game of the Cincinnati Reds series with the hope to take a step back and reset. That is how bad it has gone for the slugger.
He has stepped up to the plate 23 times in his last seven games and posted a slash line of .217/.357/.261 with eight strikeouts, no home runs, and two RBI.
Tucker did play in the second game of the series against the Reds before stepping away in game three. In that game he had four at-bats and was struck out three times.
Now, he has been great for the most part this season and has stepped up in the way that the organization expected him to after his trade and a one-year $16.5 million dollar contract, so it's hard to believe that this stretch will go on for much longer.
On the year he has an OPS of .858 posting a slash of .271/.384/.474 which is still below his average, but much much better than what fans have seen as of late.
But Tucker admitted "That's how baseball goes sometimes," adding that you you just need to "ride the wave" and turn things around as quickly as possible.
The Cubs are going to have to have his offensive production if they have any chance of keeping up with the Brewers let alone win the title.
Chicago has an important stretch coming up as they take on not only another division rival against the St. Louis Cardinals before traveling to Toronto to take on the Blue Jays who have been almost unbeatable at home as of late.
