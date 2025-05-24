Matt Shaw Passes Eye Test in Cubs' Victorious Series Over Marlins
There was a lot of preseason hype around Chicago Cubs infield prospect Matt Shaw going into the 2025 season. He consistently ranked in the top 30 of the MiLB Top 100 Prospects list, currently sitting at No. 18.
Shaw has a balanced set of tools on the 20-80 grading scale: a 60 hit, 55 power, and 55 run. He slashed .298/.395/.534 in 35 games in Triple-A Iowa in 2024. It was big news when he made the roster for 2025.
So when Shaw was slashing .172/.294/.241 going into being sent back down to Triple-A on April 14, fans were disappointed. It seemed like manager Craig Counsell had found the long-term solution at third base, but the bat-to-ball ability just flatly wasn't there.
But since being recalled on Monday after Chicago designated Nicky Lopez for assignment, he's passed the eye test on what fans were hoping to get from the 23-year-old.
Shaw shined in the Cubs' successful 2-1 three-game set against he Miami Marlins. He drastically improved his slash line to .217/.325/.319 in his first 11 at-bats after being recalled. He had five hits in the three-game stretch, including a double in all three contests.
With Shaw hitting from the bottom of the lineup, his production has capitalized on with the top of the lineup coming around. His stance looked incredibly compact and more friendly to his natural power, but his complete swing lets him play bigger than his 5-foot-10 frame allowed before.
The Cubs' offense has been electric all season. The lineup is not going to depend on Shaw having excellent stretches to produce runs to win games. But if he can continue to improve his slash line slowly over the course of the summer, Chicago's offense could be at another level by the time the postseason comes around.