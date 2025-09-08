MLB Insider Predicts Cubs Could Lose Kyle Tucker To Nightmare Team In Free Agency
The Chicago Cubs have had a spectacular season to this point and look like they could be a real contender to make noise in the National League if they take care of business in the coming weeks and get to October.
Though it has been a bit of a roller coaster in terms of production for him, at the center of it all has been star outfielder Kyle Tucker. Immediately becoming one of the faces of the team, Tucker got off to a roaring start and helped to establish this group as a contender.
The Cubs of course traded for him with the knowledge that it could be for just one year, and even though they knew this, it would still be devastating. Chicago gave up a potential future superstar in Cam Smith, not to mention Isaac Paredes, who's had a huge season as well, and parting with what they did only for Tucker to leave after a year would be brutal.
Still, as tough as it would be, there's a very solid if not likely chance it could happen. In his Sunday column, baseball insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today made a prediction which would make Tucker leaving even more nauseating than it already would be.
Nightengale Projects Cubs Star Kyle Tucker to Sign with Dodgers
"Despite Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker’s struggles since the All-Star break, hitting .242 with only five homers and 17 RBI, rival executives still believe he’ll be the highest-paid player in free agency," Nightengale wrote. "Their prediction where he’ll land? The Dodgers, who badly could use outfield help."
Even after what was a very ugly July for Tucker that saw him in one of the worst slumps of his career, his numbers on the season are still outstanding. The 28-year-old has slashed .270/.381/.472 with 22 home runs and 73 RBI, collecting a 4.8 bWAR over just 133 games. He's raked while providing elite baserunning and defense and is one of the best all around players in baseball.
Exactly what the final price tag is for Tucker remains to be seen and has been complicated by his streakiness, but no matter what it's going to be a massive nine-figure commitment. The kind of deal Chicago has never handed out, and the kind the Los Angeles Dodgers have made a habit of acquiring stars with.
Tucker certainly loves playing in the Windy City and has clearly enjoyed his time here, which should give the Cubs a major advantage in negotiations. But if they come to the table without a serious figure to present and simply hope his year playing here is going to win them the sweepstakes, they will receive a rude awakening.
Chicago likely has the ability to keep Tucker away from Los Angeles, but they will have to go to places they have never even come close to for any contract in the history of the franchise. If they don't, they should not be surprised when one of the best players in baseball is wearing the wrong shade of blue next year.
