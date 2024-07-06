MLB Insider Reveals Chances Chicago Cubs Trade Key Starting Pitcher
The Chicago Cubs are a team to keep a very close eye on over the next two weeks. Jed Hoyer will have to make a decision in that time frame about what direction the Cubs will head in at the MLB trade deadline.
If they can string some wins together over the next few weeks, he could be enticed to buy and try to compete. On the other hand, if they keep struggling, it's likely that they'll turn into sellers.
One name that has come up lately as a potential trade candidate in Chicago is starting pitcher Jameson Taillon. He could hold quite a bit of value on the trade market.
MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post took a look at the likelihood that the Cubs could trade Taillon. He gave it a "medium" level of possibility.
Taillon has put together a good season. He has done it quietly, but he has been improving his trade value of late with his solid performances.
So far during the 2024 MLB season, Taillon has started in 14 games. He has been able to compile a 5-4 record to go along with a 2.99 ERA, a 1.18 WHIP, a 3.8 K/BB ratio, and he has pitched 81.1 innings.
Those numbers would interest quite a few teams around baseball. There are many contenders and fringe contenders who need help in their rotation.
However, the obvious best situation for Chicago would be not trading Taillon. If they can get back to winning, Taillon will stick around both for the rest of 2024 and for the 2025 season. He has been a very big bright spot this season.
At 32 years old, Taillon has been working hard to get his career back on track. He had a rough season in 2023 with the Cubs, but has played much better this season.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the next couple of weeks have in store for Chicago.
They have won two straight games as of right now, but they need to keep that going for a week or two in order to steer clear from selling. We'll just have to wait and see if they can make that happen.