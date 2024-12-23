MLB Insider Says Chicago Cubs Are 'Not Inclined' To Trade Seiya Suzuki
There was an interesting report that came out regarding Chicago Cubs star outfielder Seiya Suzuki.
Following the Cubs' acquisition of star outfielder Kyle Tucker, who presumably takes over in right where the Japanese slugger had been, the Los Angeles Dodgers are eyeing him as a possible trade target.
It would make sense for the Dodgers.
Teoscar Hernandez is a free agent and likely will see his market increase now that some top players are coming off the board, and based on the amount of money Los Angeles already has on their payroll, they might not want to get into a bidding war for him.
Putting together an offer that lands them Suzuki would backfill that opening, and since Chicago now has Tucker in place, the likelihood of shipping the slugger out of town has increased.
However, it doesn't sound like the Cubs are interested dealing him.
"The Cubs, according to a source briefed on the club's thinking, are not inclined to trade Suzuki even after acquiring right fielder Kyle Tucker. In the Cubs' estimation, the market for right-handed hitters is thin. Replacing Suzuki, who has an .824 OPS in three major-league seasons, would be difficult," Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported.
That seems to be a good decision for more reason than one.
With Chicago trying to make the playoffs in 2025, trading away one of their best offensive players would not increase those chances, especially if someone in their outfield gets hurt.
Suzuki probably has to play more designated hitter this year than he would like, something he has previously pushed back on, but from the team's perspective, that is when he performed his best at the plate, which gives the Cubs their best chance to win.
What type of package the Dodgers offered likely would determine if they are interested in going to the negotiating table or not.
But, there's another huge reason why not trading Suzuki would be a good decision.
They're currently trying to convince another Japanese phenom, Roki Sasaki, to sign with them as an international free agent after being one of the select franchise to get a meeting with him.
While the organization stated it's not Suzuki or Shota Imanaga's job to convince their fellow countrymen to come to Chicago, it certainly would help if they kept the slugger on the roster while speaking with Sasaki.
What comes out of this will be seen.
The Cubs could be presented with an offer that blows them away and they have no other choice but to trade Suzuki, but right now, it seems like they are determined to keep him on the roster in 2025.