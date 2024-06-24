MLB Insider Says Chicago Cubs Top Prospect May Be Overhyped According to Scouts
The Chicago Cubs and their fans believed they had a burgeoning superstar on their hands when they traded for Pete Crow-Armstrong with the New York Mets in 2021 that saw Javier Baez head to Queens.
He has developed well and was rewarded with an MLB promotion in 2023 and now has the opportunity this season to make an impact at the Major League level and hopefully stick.
Except he hasn't taken advantage of the situation. Instead, he is slashing .212/.259/.298 with just one home run in 43 games this season. A dismal performance from a rookie trying to earn his place at the highest level.
But it also has professionals in the indutry coming out of the woodworks saying "hey, look at me I was right, this kid isn't an impact bat." According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today, scouts across the game are saying "I told you so" when it comes to Crow-Armstrong being overhyped.
"MLB scouts have insisted all season that Chicago Cubs prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong may not be the impact bat that’s been hyped, and so far they’ve been proven correct," writes Nightengale. "He’s hitting .200 with a .570 OPS."
There has always been some concern as to how Crow-Armstrong would handle MLB pitching but his performance in the minors earned him a shot at the Big Leagues, rightfully so. He has a long leash due to injuries and out of necessity.
It's also rare that a player gets promoted and immediately makes an impact for the MLB club. Not every prospect can be Evan Carter who was called up late last year and then provided the push to help the Texas Rangers win their first World Series.
But even continuing with the Carter example, he is now struggling, slashing .188/.272/.361 this season.
For Crow-Armstrong, they time it takes to adjust to the level may take him a moment. Anonymous scouts and others in the industry saying "I told you so" may just want to wait a little while longer before putting the final stamp on Crow-Armstrong's very young MLB career.