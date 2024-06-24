Inside The Cubs

MLB Insider Says Chicago Cubs Top Prospect May Be Overhyped According to Scouts

The Chicago Cubs may not have the impact player they think they do in Pete Crow-Armstrong according to MLB scouts.

Kade Kistner

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
David Banks-USA TODAY Sports / David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Chicago Cubs and their fans believed they had a burgeoning superstar on their hands when they traded for Pete Crow-Armstrong with the New York Mets in 2021 that saw Javier Baez head to Queens.

He has developed well and was rewarded with an MLB promotion in 2023 and now has the opportunity this season to make an impact at the Major League level and hopefully stick.

Except he hasn't taken advantage of the situation. Instead, he is slashing .212/.259/.298 with just one home run in 43 games this season. A dismal performance from a rookie trying to earn his place at the highest level.

But it also has professionals in the indutry coming out of the woodworks saying "hey, look at me I was right, this kid isn't an impact bat." According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today, scouts across the game are saying "I told you so" when it comes to Crow-Armstrong being overhyped.

"MLB scouts have insisted all season that Chicago Cubs prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong may not be the impact bat that’s been hyped, and so far they’ve been proven correct," writes Nightengale. "He’s hitting .200 with a .570 OPS."

There has always been some concern as to how Crow-Armstrong would handle MLB pitching but his performance in the minors earned him a shot at the Big Leagues, rightfully so. He has a long leash due to injuries and out of necessity.

It's also rare that a player gets promoted and immediately makes an impact for the MLB club. Not every prospect can be Evan Carter who was called up late last year and then provided the push to help the Texas Rangers win their first World Series.

But even continuing with the Carter example, he is now struggling, slashing .188/.272/.361 this season.

For Crow-Armstrong, they time it takes to adjust to the level may take him a moment. Anonymous scouts and others in the industry saying "I told you so" may just want to wait a little while longer before putting the final stamp on Crow-Armstrong's very young MLB career.

Published
Kade Kistner

KADE KISTNER

Kade Kistner is the publisher and beat writer for Sports Illustrated's Inside the Cubs. An alumnus of Tulane University, Kade graduated in 2017 with a degree in Latin American Studies and a minor in Spanish. Upon graduation, Kade commissioned into the United States Navy and attended Naval Flight School in Pensacola, Fl. He served as a Naval Aviator and was stationed in Jacksonville, Fl. During his time in school and the Navy, Kade began covering the MLB and NFL with USA Today, SB Nation, and Sports Illustrated. Kade covered the New Orleans Saints, Texas Rangers, and numerous other teams within the Sports Illustrated network before launching Inside the Phillies, Inside the Astros, and Inside the Cubs. You can follow him on Twitter at @KadeKistner, or if you have any questions or comments he can be reached via email at kwkistner@gmail.com.

Home/News