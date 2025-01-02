MLB Insider Shockingly Says Cubs Are Outside Threat To Land Star Free Agent
The Chicago Cubs have made some encouraging moves so far this winter, signaling to fans they are not satisfied with mediocrity and want to take steps towards becoming a contender again.
Trading for Kyle Tucker and shipping out some quality young players in return was the most aggressive move the Cubs have made in some time, but there's still work left to do if the front office is going to rectify a ball club that has missed the playoffs for the last four seasons in a row.
With some questions about who will fill key roles, could Chicago shock the entire league and throw their hat in the ring for arguably the best free agent available?
To the surprise of many, MLB insider Jon Heyman named the Cubs as a team with an outside chance of signing Houston Astros superstar third baseman Alex Bregman.
"The Cubs can certainly afford him, they've cleared payroll with the Bellinger trade, to me that makes sense," Heyman said. "I think the Cubs are an outside possibility."
While Chicago handing Bregman the long-term, nine-figure contract he appears to be seeking would be absolutely stunning, it would make a lot of sense.
The current hope seems to be top prospect Matt Shaw will take on the third base role, but signing Bregman would give Shaw the flexibility to play second base as well.
The addition of the star free agent would likely have to come with a subsequent trade of current second baseman Nico Hoerner in order to free up a spot for Shaw, but Hoerner's name has been involved in trade rumors throughout the offseason already.
If the Cubs could pull of a Bregman signing, have Shaw play second base, and trade Hoerner in their pursuit of more starting pitching, all of the sudden Chicago could have the makings of a World Series contender.
Bregman already has a familiarity with Tucker since the pair spent seven seasons together in Houston, but the Cubs cannot let a potential deal for Bregman impact their likelihood of extending Tucker and keeping him in Chicago for the long term.
The haul the Cubs gave up for the superstar right fielder indicated them being all in for 2025, and Bregman would certainly be another sign of that.
There's no question this hypothetical roster would give them the best chance to contend for the first time in a while, but it wouldn't be worth it if it came with an understanding that spending on Bregman would cause them to lose out on the younger and more talented Tucker.
If Chicago is committed to both, bringing in a core from the most dominant franchise in baseball over the last decade is an extremely sound strategy.