Chicago Cubs Have Reportedly Had Trade Talks With Seattle Mariners for Nico Hoerner
The Chicago Cubs have been one of the most frequently mentioned teams when it comes to trade rumors around baseball.
It is no secret that they would like to move Cody Bellinger after he decided to accept his 2025 player option worth $27.5 million. Clearing that would give the front office some wiggle room to upgrade other areas on the roster.
Another player who has popped up in some trade talks is their second baseball, Nico Hoerner.
His inclusion in trade talks is somewhat surprising given the consistency that he has provided the team. But, with a farm system overflowing with top-end talent and with nowhere for them to play consistently in the Major Leagues, it would make sense to explore the possibility of moving him.
Should Hoener get traded, it would open up a spot for top prospect Matt Shaw in the everyday lineup in 2025. That could certainly be motivation enough to swing a deal, especially if they can address another need on the roster, such as their pitching staff.
One team that could fill that void given the depth of their staff is the Seattle Mariners. And according to Adam Jude of the Seattle Times, some of those trade talks have already occurred.
“The Mariners have also had preliminary talks with the Chicago Cubs about second baseman Nico Hoerner, a Gold Glove winner who offers positional versatility.
The Cubs are seeking proven major league talent in talks for Hoerner, a source said.”
There isn’t a team in the sport that has more prospects in the top 100 of Baseball America’s list than the Mariners. But the Cubs have a strong farm system of their own, and as Jude shared, adding more isn’t their priority.
Chicago wants to add players who can help improve their immediate outlook. Seattle certainly has the kind of pitching to build an enticing package with, as they have arguably the best starting rotation in the MLB.
Hoerner would be a nice addition to a Mariners club desperate for some hitting. He isn’t going to provide much power, but he consistently puts the ball in play and can be a difference-maker with his speed, recording at least 20 steals in three straight campaigns.
Over that same span, he has recorded a WAR of at least 3.7 each year. There is a lot of value in a player who has the versatility of Hoerner even if he has hit double-digit home runs only once in his career.
He does provide some extra-base hit potential, as the number of doubles hit has improved each season he has been in the MLB.