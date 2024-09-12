MLB Insider Weighs In on Chicago Cubs Star’s Free Agency Decision
The Chicago Cubs are expected to come up short of making a run into the MLB postseason.
Despite a much-improved version of the team late in the year, they look to finish on the outside looking in just like last season.
What that being the most likely outcome, the Cubs will head into the winter looking to make a few moves to become a contender in 2025.
Cody Bellinger will be the first domino that Chicago needs to figure out.
He has the ability to opt-out of his current contract and hit free agency again, or he could opt-in and be paid $27.5 million next year.
No one knows what he will choose to do at this moment.
MLB insider Jon Heyman recently opened up about Bellinger's free agency decision and actually thinks the star outfielder will opt-into his deal with the Cubs.
Having Bellinger come back for the 2025 season would be the best outcome for Chicago.
He's the best hitter on the roster currently, and if they can keep him and add one more quality bat, the offense would be very dangerous just like it has been late in the year.
This season, Bellinger has had a bit of a down performance compared to what he did in 2023 when he was named the 2023 NL Comeback Player of the Year. He has dealt with some injury issues, and the Cubs as a whole simply weren't great offensively throughout much of the campaign.
Bellinger has played in 116 games so far, batting .266/.330/.431 to go along with 17 home runs and 66 RBI.
At 29 years old, Bellinger is in a great situation with Chicago.
Giving that up for the unknown of free agency would be a tough call to make, especially with what transpired last time he tested the market just this past cycle.
It does seem that him opting-into his deal would be the most likely decision.
Should he choose to hit free agency, it would likely signal the end of his time with the Cubs.
There are many teams around the league that would have interest in signing him. It's also very likely that Chicago would not be willing give him more money than they currently are scheduled to pay him.
Expect to hear more rumors and news about Bellinger with the offseason coming up quickly.
For now, Cubs fans are hoping Bellinger helps them continue to play good baseball down the stretch and steal a Wild Card spot.