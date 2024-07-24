MLB Insiders Detail Plan Showing Cubs More Focused on Developing Players Down Stretch
The Chicago Cubs look like they'll be staying pat at the trade deadline unless something drastic changes in the coming days. 3.5 games out of the third Wild Card spot, there's a chance that the Cubs could be flirting with it or just one game out after this week.
However, Jed Hoyer made it known on Monday that the team doesn't plan on buying.
It's unlikely, given what this team has done, and one could even argue that if they get to that point, there isn't much of a reason to buy. This ball club hasn't proven once throughout their first 100-plus games that they have the ability to win a World Series, and they'd likely be a quick exit in the postseason if they even got there.
Unless they can drastically improve this team, which could come back to hurt them, there's not much of a reason to go all in. There's likely not enough on the market for them to improve as much as they need to, and moving prospects, who could either be trade assets in the future or valuable players in Chicago, doesn't make sense either.
If they don't buy, the logical thing to do would be to sell. Even if it's just a little selling, why not try to better an already elite farm system?
In the event that they do sell, there's no reason not to let the young kids play in August and September. At the very least, they could show the Cubs front office if they could be valuable pieces to this team in 2025.
According to Patrick Mooney of The Athletic, that's the plan.
"There is no motivation to sink more resources into this underperforming team. The roster, however, is not designed to sell, and there is an expectation to compete in 2025. The Cubs will use August and September for player development and will try to sell the idea of “just wait until next offseason” for the really big moves."
If that's how it plays out, perhaps it could be the one positive thing from a horrible season. If they find just one player who might be something in the future, it's a win.
If not, it'll be an even more disappointing campaign than it's already been, although it really can't get much worse than what they've shown. It'll be interesting to see who gets a shot, but Chicago has a chance to showcase some of the top prospects in Major League Baseball.