Most Important Offseason Decision for Cubs Centers Around Their Star Prospect
Coming into the season, there were some questions about how much offensive production the Chicago Cubs would get from their catcher position.
Yan Gomes was a reliable backstop, but he's never been known to be explosive at the plate with a career OPS+ of 89 that is 11 points below the league average. The hope was Miguel Amaya would be able to flourish with the starting workload, giving them more pop throughout their lineup.
That's been anything but the case.
In 90 games this year, Amaya is slashing .221/.277/.333 with an OPS+ of 70. Gomes was struggling so much that the Cubs decided to release him and go in a different direction.
It's clear if Chicago wants to truly contend next season like they say they do, then the front office has to address their catcher spot.
What would be ideal is if their star prospect, Moises Ballesteros, becomes ready to step into that role after making it to Triple-A in his fourth year of professional baseball.
Ranked No. 4 in the Cubs' loaded farm system, the Venezuela native has done nothing but impress.
Facing Triple-A pitching for the first time in his career, Ballesteros has a slash line of .257/.317/.450 with eight homers, 17 extra-base hits and 20 RBI across his 45 games and 171 at-bats. He continues to not be phased whenever he gets promoted to the next level of the minors.
Is it too soon to fully rely on him next season, though?
Probably.
Right now, he's just 20 years old and will turn 21 in the next three months. MLB Pipeline projects his MLB debut to come sometime in 2025, but there is no indication if that will be part of the September call ups or if he's going to break through on Opening Day.
That's why Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report thinks Chicago's most important offseason decision centers around what the star prospect's role will be next year.
"Instead, the biggest decision could be what role the team envisions for top prospect Moises Ballesteros in 2025 ... Will the Cubs bring in a veteran starter, or will they leave a clear path for Ballesteros to win the starting job?" he wrote.
It's a fair question to ask.
If they go the free agency route, there aren't a whole lot of gamechangers scheduled to hit the market.
James McCann, Austin Hedges, Kyle Higashioka, and previously linked Danny Jansen are all unrestricted free agents, while Travis d'Arnaud, Max Stassi and some others could join them if their club options get declined.
Bringing in someone out of that group doesn't inspire a whole lot of confidence.
Instead, it might be in the best interest of the Cubs long term to just give Ballesteros a shot on the Major League roster and see what he can do.
The star prospect has handled things well so far.
He might just be able to do it again.