New York Yankees Once Again Linked to Chicago Cubs Starter
It's been an eventful past few days for the Chicago Cubs. After Jed Hoyer hinted at potentially selling, they've done the opposite, surprisingly trading for Isaac Paredes from the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday.
With the deadline still a few days away, it's uncertain what their next move will be, or if there will even be something else that happens. While adding Paredes was a step in the right direction, reports have indicated that it was a move for the 2025 season and beyond.
However, if they could add another player or two, there's always a chance that the Cubs could be in a position to make the postseason. It seems unrealistic due to how bad this team has played, but crazier has happened.
There's also always a chance they'll still move a few pieces at the deadline, especially if their goal is to focus on next year. Depending on who they trade, it might also be the right decision.
Multiple players on Chicago's roster, including right-handed pitcher Jameson Taillon, have been linked to other teams in recent days.
Taillon is one of the hottest names on the market, as the right-hander has thrown the baseball at a high level during this campaign. It's been somewhat of a bounce back year for the 32-year-old, and with multiple contending teams in the market for a starting pitcher, the Cubs could look to strike while the iron is hot.
There have already been some interesting trade packages, as teams have moved some of their top prospects for players who Taillon is arguably better than.
If he's moved, they need to seek the best package, just as they do with every trade they'll make.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com named him a fit for the New York Yankees, which could give Chicago an opportunity to get a few high-value prospects back in return.
"Taillon’s name has been one of the hottest on the rumor mill this week, as the Cubs have received significant interest in the starter. With $42 million owed to him between now and the end of 2026, Taillon is a controllable arm that won’t cost as much as his younger counterparts such as Tarik Skubal and Garrett Crochet."
The Yankees have an above-average farm system, which makes them a team Hoyer should want to trade with. The $42 million owed to him between now and 2026 could be an issue, but in a buyers' market, it might not make much of a difference. New York, of all teams, typically isn't afraid to spend, making them an even better trade partner.