Padres Manager Mike Shildt Hails Cubs Player's “MVP” Performance
Following the best-of-three NL Wild Card Round at Wrigley Field, San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt was hoping to be speaking to reporters about how his team outperformed the Chicago Cubs and won the series.
Instead, Shildt found himself giving praise to one of the many stars on the Cubs' roster.
"Talking about defense, I don't think they give an MVP for this round," said Shildt. " I'd give it to Swanson. Dansby played his tail off, man, and he almost singlehandedly beat us with this glove."
He added, "The one thing we don't talk about anymore is the defense. And we (Padres) play great defense, but Dansby Swanson absolutely beat us with his glove this series."
Chicago had some of the best pitching and hitting in baseball during the 2025 MLB regular season. The Cubs were tied for the third-most runs batted in the league with 771. In addition, their pitching staff was tied with the Philadelphia Phillies for the eighth-best ERA with 3.79.
That's why the NL Wild Card leaders and NL Central runner-ups finished the season with 92 wins. Excellent hitting and pitching performances were not the only reasons why the Cubs excelled in 2025.
They also fielded a very efficient and successful defense. Chicago finished tied for third-best in fielding percentage as well. The Phillies and Kansas City Royals also finished a 98.9% fielding percentage. Only the Texas Rangers (51) and Atlanta Braves (54) had fewer errors than the Cubs (61).
That's why it shouldn't be a surprise that Shildt offered praise for the outstanding defensive plays from Chicago's shortstop. Dansby Swanson made bigger plays on the field than he did at the plate.
Dansby Swanson glove work was even admired by the Cubs' opponent.
Despite striking out six times in the three-game series against the Padres, Chicago's starting shortstop made plays that mattered while in the infield at Wrigley Field. Ever since the first at bat for San Diego, Swanson was making outs on defense.
Lead-off hitter Fernando Tatis, Jr. grounded out to the 31-year-old to open up Game 1. Two more Padres hitters grounded out to Swanson in the second inning. Four more batters for San Diego hit towards the Cubs shortstop and failed to reach first base.
In the decisive Game 3 at Wrigley Field, the former Braves star was responsible for two of the Padres batters getting out during the top of the fourth inning. The same thing happened in the eight inning.
Swanson turned a key double play in the sixth inning when Jackson Merrill grounded into a double play. The Cubs shortstop also turned the inning's first out.
Dansby and the Cubs head north to Milwaukee to play the Brewers in a best-of-five series. The NL Division Series features two teams from the NL Central that have had winning records the past two seasons.
Not only did Cubs manager Craig Counsell play for the Brewers twice, but he also managed them for nine seasons before becoming the manager for Chicago. He has been a part of two World Series teams, the 1997 Florida Marlins and the 2001 Arizona Diamondbacks.
The Cubs organization and fans hope Counsell can help Swanson and Chicago win their second championship in the past nine years. Swanson won a World Series with the Braves in 2021. Another MVP performance from the talented shortstop would go a long way.
