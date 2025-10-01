Eight Chicago Cubs Nominated For This Year’s All-MLB Teams
The All-MLB started back in 2019 and looks at athletes all around baseball at their respected positions. The regular season is all that voters are looking at for those who are up for this honor giving those who had an exceptional year, but didn't make the playoffs, a chance to be selected.
A single player will be chosen for both the first and second All-MLB teams at first base, second base, designated hitter, short stop, third base, and catcher with an additional five outfielders as well as five starting pitchers and two who come out of the bullpen.
The Chicago Cubs just posted their first 90+ win season since 2018 enroute to their first playoff appearance since 2020. Despite offensive ruts and injuries all over the board, the team was able to find major success. And so it's no surprise that the team has eight players who were nominated to potentially be selected to either All-MLB team.
A Talented Cubs' Roster
Both the starting pitchers and the outfielders really shined overall this year, which is why the two categories have a pair of athletes up for a selection.
Rookie sensation Cade Horton leads the charge with the starting rotation to add what could be an award winning season for the young man. It will be a robbery if he doesn't win Rookie of the Year after posting the lowest ERA by a Cubs' rookie since 1943 (minimum 115 innings pitched) at 2.67.
Horton is joined by Matthew Boyd who led Cubs' starters in both wins (14) and strikeouts (154) to compliment an ERA of 3.21 which trailed only Horton this year.
It isn't hard to believe that both Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker are on the list of outfielders that could be selected to this year's team. PCA finished the year with the second-most RBI (amongst centerfielders) and was one of five at the position to post more than 30 home runs.
Designated hitter Seiya Suzuki and first baseman Michael Busch have been some of the best offensive weapons that the Cubs have had this season, especially lately. The two are first and second on the team in home runs and first and third in RBI.
MORE: 3 Keys To A Chicago Cubs Wild Card Series Victory Over The San Diego Padres
Catcher Carson Kelly and second baseman Nico Hoerner round out the last of the Cubs who have a chance to finish the year with an All-MLB selection. Both are known for their consistency with a bat as well as on defense.
The voting is open from now until October 10 and the final team selections will be announced on November 13 after the season is officially over. It will be interesting to see how many of these guys have earned their spot this year.
The Latest Chicago Cubs News
Flawless Outing By Cubs Bullpen Leads To Huge Win In Wild Card Showdown
Why Cubs Should Be Proud Of Matthew Boyd's Game 1 Performance
Moments That Mattered Most In Cubs' 3-1 Win In Game 1 Over Padres
3 Reasons The Cubs Will Beat The Padres — And 3 Reasons They Won’t