Potential Chicago Cubs Superstar Target Could be Traded According to Executive
The Chicago Cubs are just 1.5 games out of the National League Central lead.
Given the injuries they've dealt with this year, it's safe to say they've played well. However, there will be ways for them to improve around the deadline, and if they're as serious about contending as they appear to be, they'll make the necessary moves to do just that.
Waiting for the July deadline, it looks to be a period where many elite players are on the trading block as the expectation is for difference makers to become available.
One player who could help the Cubs is Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
It's uncertain what the Toronto Blue Jays will do at the deadline, but they're in a strange position currently sitting fifth in the loaded American League East and already 10.5 games out of first place. It's tough to imagine a scenario where they're in a position to win the division. They've shown over the past few years that they have talent and things can change, but things seem off for the Blue Jays.
Now, that doesn't mean they'll trade Guerrero, who was once regarded as one of the top prospects the sport has ever seen, but they could also get a massive haul in return for him.
According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, an MLB executive doesn't believe Toronto is opposed to moving him or Bo Bichette.
"I don't think they’re opposed to it," the executive said. "They've talked to teams about it. The asks were ridiculous, but I think they're going to try to retool a lot, and using those guys to get pieces may be the way to do it."
Guerrero should be a player Chicago targets if he does become available.
The three-time All-Star still has the ability to be one of the best hitters in baseball. The Blue Jays could also be interested in what the Cubs have to offer as they have one of the best farm systems in baseball.
When he's on his game, the 25-year-old has the ability to hit 30-plus home runs, a perfect fit for an offense that needs help.