Chicago Cubs Reported Trade Target Leaves Game With Apparent Injury
The Chicago Cubs reportedly have interest in acquiring a catcher before the MLB trade deadline. Lacking at the position, it doesn't come as a surprise that Craig Counsell and the front office are looking to improve any way they can.
According to David Kaplan, Shared By Cubs Insider, the Cubs have discussed a trade with the Colorado Rockies to acquire Elias Diaz.
"As first reported by David Kaplan and subsequently confirmed by @HotStoveCubbies, they have had talks with the Rockies for Elías Díaz and may have also discussed Danny Jansen with the Jays. That could lend credence to the bigger rumor in terms of the front office weighing the idea of being in for a pound if they’re in for a penny."
Diaz is one of the few bright spots on the Rockies and someone who's likely to get dealt due to the team being one of the worst in baseball this season. The 33-year-old made his debut in 2015, struggling at times at the dish.
However, over the past two seasons, he's been an above-average big leaguer. The 2023 All-Star Game MVP is currently slashing .305/.353/.442 with five home runs in 197 at-bats.
He hits free agency in 2025, so the move would be viewed as a rental for Chicago.
Unfortunately, the Venezuela native was just taken out of Colorado's game as he was seen hobbling down the line. He left the field with a trainer.
It's uncertain what happened, but if it's nothing too serious, it shouldn't make much of a difference for the Cubs come trade deadline time.
Chicago's offensive issues run deeper than just the lack of offense coming from the catcher position, but that doesn't mean they shouldn't focus on it.
They have multiple moves they need to make and hopefully, Diaz can be one of them.