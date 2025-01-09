Proposed Chicago Cubs Trade Would Swing Second Blockbuster Deal With Astros
According to reports, the Houston Astros have made right-hander Ryan Pressly available. The idea of trading the right-handed reliever would be to save money, and frankly, he isn't what he used to be.
That doesn't mean he can't come to the Chicago Cubs and find success, but the right-hander isn't the same caliber of arm as he was, even just a few years ago.
However, Pressly would be an intriguing buy-low candidate for a Cubs team that could use all the help they could get in the bullpen. At most, Chicago might have to part ways with two average prospects in this type of move.
If the Cubs got the Pressly of the old, who's two seasons removed from posting a 2.98 ERA and three removed from posting a 2.25 ERA, they'd be getting a steal. He'd also have an opportunity to be the team's closer. On the Astros, that isn't the case with Josh Hader.
Pressly's struggles in 2024 could've been due to his new role. Going from a closer to a setup man is a tough task and one that closers with his experience often struggle with at first.
If Chicago wants him, he'd have to wave his full no-trade clause, making things a bit more difficult than they'd typically be.
"Pressly has one year remaining on his contract, which will limit his market to contenders," he wrote. "The Cubs and AL West rival Rangers have a clear need for a proven closer. "
If Pressly gets moved, Houston could be willing to send him to the National League.
The only thing the Cubs would have to hope for is that the 36-year-old would be willing to play for them. He's a Texas native, and reports indicated he wants to stay in Texas, but anything is possible if he isn't happy with his role.
He's also set to hit free agency next winter, and being a closer would raise his value more than pitching as a setup guy.
A two-time All-Star and World Series champion, this could be the move Chicago needs to improve its bullpen in a meaningful way.