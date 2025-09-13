Rays vs Cubs Preview (9/13/25): Start Time, Pitchers, How To Watch & Live Stream
The Chicago Cubs can win their series with the Tampa Bay Rays as they face each other at Wrigley Field on Saturday afternoon.
The Cubs (84-63) and the Rays (72-75) opened the series on Friday, with the team winning 6-4 on a traditional Friday afternoon game at the friendly confines. Ian Happ hit his 21st home run of the season and left-hander Matthew Boyd (13-8) claimed the win. It helped Chicago inch closer to their first playoff berth since the COVID-shortened 2020 season when it won the National League Central title.
Here is the preview for the Chicago Cubs game today, with the start time, probable pitchers, how to watch and stream, injury updates and more.
How to Watch Rays vs Cubs
Date: Saturday, Sept. 13
Start Time: 1:20 p.m. CT
Watch: Marquee Sports Network (Cubs); FanDuel Sports Network Sun (Rays).
Listen: 670 The Score, WRTO 1200 (Cubs), WDAE 620 AM/95.3 FM, WQBN/1300AM (Rays)
Location: Wrigley Field, Chicago
Rays vs Cubs Probable Pitchers
Cubs: RHP Colin Rea (10-6, 4.20)
Rea hasn’t claimed a decision in his last two starts, but his previous start against Washington on Sept. 7 was a turn in the right direction after a bit of a stumble against Atlanta on Sept. 1. He went 5.1 innings, giving up three hits, one earned run and no walks against six strikeouts. It’s the kind of momentum that the Cubs need from Rea right now as the playoffs approach.
Time is running out for Rea to match or pass his career high for wins in a season, which he set last year with 12 while with Milwaukee. In 29 games this season (24 starts), he has 104 strikeouts and 43 walks in 141.1 innings. Something to watch? Rea is allowing batters to hit .265 against him.
Rays: RHP Drew Rasmussen (10-5, 2.64)
The right-hander hasn’t gotten a decision in his last three games, but he’s been sharp all season. He is 2-0 with a 1.83 ERA in his last seven games, with 30 strikeouts and six walks in 39.1 innings. In his last 15 starts he is 5-1 with a 3.06 ERA. But, when he pitches, this is what he does.
In four seasons with the Rays, he’s never finished a season with an ERA above 2.84. This has been his most productive season with the franchise, with 117 strikeouts and 31 walks in 139.2 innings.
Cubs Injuries
IL, 10 or 15-day
Kyle Tucker, OF (10-day, left calf tightness, Sept. 9, retroactive to Sept. 6, eligible to return Sept. 17): The Cubs are resting Tucker this weekend in the hopes that he has a pain-free weekend before resuming baseball activities.
Miguel Amaya, C (10-day, left ankle sprain, placed on Aug. 14, eligible to return): Whether Amaya can get to rehab games at Triple-A may be key to whether he can help the Cubs in the playoffs.
Daniel Palencia, RHP (15-day, right shoulder strain, Sept. 8, eligible to return Sept. 24): Palencia played on Friday.
Michael Soroka, RHP (15-day, right shoulder discomfort, placed on Aug. 5, eligible to return): Per manager Craig Counsell, Soroka will make his next start with the Cubs after a rehab game with Triple-A Iowa on Thursday.
Ryan Brasier, RHP (15-day, left groin strain, placed on Aug. 22, eligible to return): There has been no significant update on Brasier since he threw a bullpen for Cubs coaches in Atlanta.
IL, 60-Day or season-ending
Eli Morgan, RHP (60-Day, right elbow, placed on April 15, transferred to 60-day IL on May 10, eligible to return): Morgan is on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa.
Justin Steele, LHP (60-Day, left elbow surgery, placed on 15-day IL on April 9, moved to 60-day IL on April 23, out for season): Steele underwent left ulnar collateral ligament revision repair and is out for the year.
Last Game's Highlights
