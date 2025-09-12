Cubs Legend Anthony Rizzo Shares Hilarious Goal For Wrigley Field Ceremony
The Chicago Cubs are going to have a very special moment this weekend during their matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday afternoon at Wrigley Field when they honor a team legend.
News broke this week that 2016 World Series champion and former All-Star first baseman Anthony Rizzo was officially retiring, and doing it with the Cubs in a ceremony at the ballpark where he made home for a decade during what was a career for the ages.
Rizzo is signing a one-day contract with Chicago and ending his career the right way. Those hoping to see the fan favorite take one last at-bat as a Cub though may be disappointed, according to the man himself during an appearance on Wake Up Barstool.
"Those days are behind me now," Rizzo said when jokingly asked whether or not he was going to take an at-bat in the game given the one-day contract. "I would love to, especially at Wrigley, but I'll sit in the bleachers this time and try to start one of those beer cup snakes and start a rally there."
It's safe to say that if Rizzo actually found his way into the bleachers, he'd be the most special guest of the day out there and the fans lucky enough to be in attendance are going to have a tremendous time and potentially a drink or two with the former slugger.
Rizzo's Career Numbers with the Cubs
Over a 10-year career with Chicago, Rizzo played in 1,308 games and slashed .272/.372/.489 with 242 home runs and 784 RBI, three times being named an All-Star and winning four Gold Glove awards as well.
It's not a coincidence that his most productive seasons were when the Cubs experienced the most success in terms of being a contender, slashing .282/.387/.522 and collecting a bWAR of 22.6 from 2014-2017 and hitting over 30 home runs in each season.
MORE: The Good And The Bad From The Chicago Cubs Series Victory Over The Braves
During the curse-breaking postseason run in 2016, Rizzo was at his best with three homeruns and 10 RBI in the playoffs along with an OPS over 1.000 in both the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers and the World Series against the Cleveland Indians.
It's safe to say that Rizzo will go down as one of the most beloved players in the history of the storied franchise, and seeing him be sent off the right way should warm the hearts of the entire city of Chicago. And a potential beer snake involving Rizzo and the Cubs faithful would be some of the most legendary content the baseball world has seen in some time.
