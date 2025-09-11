Anthony Rizzo's Three Most Iconic At-Bats For The Cubs
One of the Chicago Cubs' most legendary players from the 2016 World Series roster announced his retirement from Major League Baseball. Though he hasn't played since last season, first baseman Anthony Rizzo leaves behind a very decorated and accomplished career.
Rizzo started his professional baseball career with the San Diego Padres, who the Cubs currently have the lead over in the NL Wild Card's top spot. In 2012, the Lakeland, Florida native found his way to the Midwest and debuted for Chicago in late June that season. He began his career for a Cubs team that was struggling at the plate then.
Rizzo became the first player in Cubs history to record three game-winning RBIs in his first five games for Chicago. Thus, impact plate appearances became his speciality right away during his tenure with the team.
He was famously the starting first baseman for the 2016 World Series team. With the 36-year-old athlete calling it quits, here's a look at some of his most famous at-bats in Wrigley Field.
1. Rizzo's first ever at-bat at Wrigley as a Cub
The Chicago Cubs called up Rizzo from Iowa (AAA) to help their team generate more on offense. During the June 26, 2012 game at home against the New York Mets, another team currently fighting for the NL Wild Card, Rizzo debuted with the Cubs.
His first at bat was in the bottom of the first inning with one out against Dillon Gee of the Mets. Rizzo got one base with his first big-league hit, an infield single. Later in the game, he doubled to center and recorded his first RBI with Chicago.
The Cubs won that game 5-3 and would take the series, as Chicago beat the Mets in Game 1 but lost Game 3. Rizzo logged one of the Cubs' nine hits in the 17-1 blowout loss at home to end that series.
2. Rizzo gets on base, scores in critical Game 5 of 2016 World Series
The Chicago Cubs and the Cleveland Indians met in the 2016 World Series and split the first two games in Ohio to open up the best-of-seven battle. The Cubs then hosted the next three games at Wrigley Field. With a chance to potentially close out the series, Chicago dropped Games 3 and 4 to Cleveland at home.
Entering Game 5 it was do-or-die for the Cubs. Chicago's starting third baseman Kris Bryant hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth. That tied the game up 1-1.
Rizzo got on base in his at-bat that inning and wound up being the go-ahead run via Addison Russell's single. A third run, Ben Zobrist, scored in the fourth. Rizzo's hit on October 30, 2016 was the biggest of his career on the biggest stage in MLB.
3. Rizzo outlasts opposing pitcher in epic at-bat
It was on June 11, 2021 when Rizzo had a memorable 14 pitch at-bat against St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon. Of the first 13 pitches, 10 of them were fouled off.
What happened with the 14th pitch is truly remarkable. Rizzo connected with the ball and for a 392-foot home run. The baseball had an exit velocity of 110.1 mph (miles per hour).
Rizzo, who is a left-handed swinger, made good on Ponce De Leon's right-handed four-seam fastball. His pitch had a speed of 96.1 mph. The Cubs hitter had one of the biggest solo jacks of his season as it came against Chicago's NL Central rival, the St. Louis Cardinals.
Honorable Mention: Rizzo's first at-bat in Chicago since leaving the Cubs
Despite not being with the Cubs any longer, Rizzo's return to Wrigley Field was quite epic. Playing for the Yankees, Chicago fans cheered and honored their former player who helped the franchise end a century-long World Series drought and curse.
Leading off the top of the second inning for New York, Rizzo came to the plate to face Jordan Wicks. The former Cub grounded out to shortstop to Dansby Swanson. Rizzo went one-for-three at the plate with a walk that game.
Chicago lost that game 3-0 to New York and won the series last year. Rizzo only played a few more weeks for the Yankees before the season ended.
He spent the majority of this season as a free agent before deciding to hang his cleats up for good. However, most of baseball fans will always remember Rizzo as a Chicago Cub before a Padre or Yankee.
