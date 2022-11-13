Report: Cubs Have Bellinger On Their Radar

The Chicago Cubs are reportedly interested in center fielder Cody Bellinger according to NBC Sports Chicago Gordon Wittenmyer. He says the 2019 National League MVP is on the Cubs' Radar.

It's an interesting prospect to say the least coming from Chicago. Bellinger is clearly a proven player who has had a precipitous fall off in production since his MVP-winning season. However, he is a perfect change of scenery type guy who may do well getting out of the Los Angeles market.

Bellinger's .210/.265/.389 slashline with 19 home runs seems almost unsustainable, and not in the way in which one expects him to regress. Instead, Bellinger has proved he is a capable player that can perform at an elite level. He will likely progress back to the mean, at least that is what the Cubs have to be hoping for if he is truly on their radar.

He will likely be looking for a one-year deal to prove he can get back on track and show that his shoulder surgery is behind him and he can still perform offensively at the level needed to return to MVP form.

Of note, Bellinger is not only an elite defender in center field, but he can play first base. His agent Scott Boras claims he can play Gold Glove defense at both positions. The assertion probably isn't far off as he won the award for his efforts in right field in 2019 and has 14 DRS at center over the course of 377 games and two DRS over 262 games.

He could be a good fit for Chicago who also brings the ever-so-important veteran mentality and leadership to a very young clubhouse.

