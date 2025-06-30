Revisiting Blockbuster Cubs Trade With Astros After First Series Against Each Other
The Chicago Cubs faced the Houston Astros this past weekend for the first time since this offseason's massive trade, which obviously causes some reflection on the deal.
Back in December of last year, the two sides came together for a blockbuster trade that landed Kyle Tucker in a Cubs uniform. Chicago had to give the Astros a hefty package of Cam Smith, Isaac Paredes and Hayden Wesneski.
After this past series, it has become incredibly clear that the Cubs must re-sign Tucker this offseason in order to avoid disaster.
It has nothing to do with the fact that Chicago lost the series, which certainly hurts in the short term. Smith has the makings of a megastar for Houston and he took things up another level against his former squad.
The 22-year-old played just 32 games in the Cubs organization before the deal was made, but he had a red-hot start. He posted a .313/.396/.609 slash line with seven home runs in that time.
It was clear that he was going to be a very good player at the Major League level, but it is shocking just how quickly that has happened.
After shockingly making the Astros' Opening Day roster with a move to right field and a Spring Training for the ages, he started out his career fairly slowly. Defensively, he picked up the new position without a hitch. It's the bat that was struggling to find it's way.
Over his first 30 games in MLB, he had posted a .214/.313/.347 slash line with three home runs and 11 RBI. He was striking out like crazy and his power was nowhere to be found.
He went four-for-10 with two home runs and two walks during this series against Chicago. Over his last 40 games, he hast posted a .319/.377/.482 slash line with four home runs.
The power is still untapped, but very much there.
That's also not including the others they gave up in the deal. Paredes has slashed .254/.358/.468 with 17 home runs this season. Wesneski had a 4.50 ERA over six starts before being lost to Tommy John. Both have years of team control left.
Tucker has been fantastic for the Cubs. He has a .291/.395/.537 slash line with 17 home runs and 20 stolen bases through 83 games.
If they can get an extension worked out with him, it will all have been worth it. If they don't, though, this trade will be looked back at as a massive mistake for years to come.
They could end all discussion with a World Series this season, though, which would obviously make any move worth making.
For more Cubs news, head over to Cubs On SI.