Chicago Cubs’ Potential Pursuit of Low-Risk Trade Option May be Doomed
The Chicago Cubs need some starting pitching depth. One, perhaps two arms, that can help bolster it behind ace Shota Imanaga.
The Cubs have a fertile farm system and can use several prospects to bring in the pitching they need.
It could be Sandy Alcantara, who appears to be at the top of the market. Chicago is reportedly talking with the Pittsburgh Pirates about Mitch Keller, who has the advantage of being under contract for three more years.
But other options could develop, perhaps as close to the end of the month. There is a pitcher with a division rival who is a bit cheaper, as effective and has another year of team control at his future team’s disposal.
But he’s currently working for a division rival — Freddy Peralta of the Milwaukee Brewers.
Recently, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal (subscription required) wrote about several pitchers that could become available at the trade deadline. Peralta was one of them. He didn't connect the two teams, but he did explore Peralta's unique situation.
Trading Peralta is tricky for a couple of reasons. First, the Brewers are still in the race for the NL Central title. As good as the Cubs have been all season, Milwaukee has managed to keep pace and enters the month of July just 2.5 games back of Chicago.
So, for the Brewers to entertain the idea — especially with the Cubs — the Brewers would have to fall well out of the race.
Second, Milwaukee may not be willing to trade him at all.
As Rosenthal reported, Brewers owner Mark Attanasio may be worried about the blowback of another trade after the franchise has dealt two closers — Josh Hader and Devin Williams — in the last three seasons.
He’s fighting local perception that he’s not all-in on winning, even as the Brewers manage to find a way to win every year, even after trades and free-agency defections like Willy Adames to the San Francisco Giants.
Moving Peralta would play into that perception. But he’s an intriguing piece for any team, including the Cubs, for a couple of reasons.
First, he’s having another fine season. He is 8-4 with a 2.90 ERA in 17 starts with 98 strikeouts and 34 walks in 98 innings. His eight wins, for the moment, leads the National League.
Second, he’s on a cheap contract. If the Brewers deal him, his new team will have to deal with his $8 million salary for 2026. Given that Peralta has won at least 10 games in three of the last four seasons, that’s a salary most teams would put up with.
He would make a great addition to the Cubs. But, with a month before the deadline, any pursuit may be doomed before it even starts.
