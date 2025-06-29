Chicago Cubs Land Two Marlins Starting Pitchers in Blockbuster Trade Proposal
It has been a fantastic first half of the season for the Chicago Cubs, who are seeking to be a World Series contender this year.
To begin the campaign, the Cubs figured to be an improved team after the notable trades with the Houston Astros that brought in Kyle Tucker and Ryan Pressly. However, Chicago has been able to be one of the best teams in the National League so far, and have their eyes set on significant goals.
So far, the Cubs have been led by one of the best offenses in baseball. While Tucker has been great, the emergence of Pete Crow-Armstrong into a star player and the overall depth of the unit has contributed to their success.
While the offense feels like it is a World Series-caliber unit, the pitching staff both in the rotation and the bullpen can use some help. With the trade deadline quickly approaching, Chicago figures to be an aggressive team.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about a potential blockbuster trade that would send Miami Marlins pitchers Sandy Alcantara and Edward Cabrera to the Cubs in exchange for Kevin Alcantara, Jefferson Rojas, Jaxon Wiggins, Ryan Gallagher, and Yahil Melendez.
“Take a rotation of Imanaga, Alcantara, and ideally a healthy Boyd or Cabrera into October with this lineup and they've got more than a puncher's chance at it," he wrote.
This would be quite the trade if it happened, but it logically makes sense for both sides. While dealing with five prospects might seem like a lot, Chicago has a plethora of talent in their farm system and can aggressively pursue top talent this summer.
The loss of Justin Steele for the rest of the year changed the plans for the Cubs this summer. As one of their best pitchers, Chicago hasn’t been able to replace his production with internal options, and making a trade for a starting pitcher or two feels inevitable.
Adding Alcantara and Cabrera this summer would certainly do that. While Alcantara is the former NL Cy Young, Cabrera has also proven to be a good pitcher in the Majors.
With Alcantara having some recent success coming off Tommy John surgery, he is looking like a potentially great option for Chicago this summer. The Cubs need a front-end pitcher for October to pair with Shota Imanaga, and the right-hander could be exactly that.
While the price tag to get Alcantara and Cabrera wouldn’t be cheap, Chicago has a strong farm system and could get this hypothetical blockbuster deal done.
