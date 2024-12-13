Scott Boras Shares Thoughts About Chicago Cubs Cody Bellinger Trade Rumors
From the sound of things, Cody Bellinger will be traded by the Chicago Cubs this winter.
It might take longer than the Cubs are hoping for because of his contract, but a trade seems likely at this point.
Bellinger opting into his $27.5 million option for the 2025 season was the worst outcome for the Cubs. It was well-reported before his decision that many inside the building wanted him to decline that option, but that was the risk they took when giving him one last winter.
Bellinger had every right to opt into a deal he earned, and as a result, Chicago could be stuck with it.
If the front office can't find a trade partner because of his contract, they can only blame themselves for handing out that deal.
Everyone has heard the rumors, including Bellinger's agent, Scott Boras, and it sounds like he was told his former MVP client could be on his way out.
"Jed [Hoyer] told us that they have some roster configuration issues that they have examined,” Boras said, according to Patrick Mooney and Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic. “Cody and I have been talking a lot about it. Whenever the player is in this situation, there’s always an expectancy. But we also know that where Cody's at in his career — where his contract is — he's going to be going to a very competitive team if it happens. If he stays in Chicago, that'll be a place where he's very welcome."
There's a chance the Cubs could eventually be willing to eat some of Bellinger's money, but there would be a lot to think about if that happens.
For one, if Chicago at around $13 million of that, that would put his price at $14.5 million during this upcoming season for a different club.
Would paying him $13 million not to be on the team be better than paying the remainder of the $27.5 million?
That will all depend on what the trade package looks like.
The Cubs don't necessarily need prospects, but a deal for Bellinger will likely include some.
If they believe they could flip those prospects or like their long-term outlook, perhaps eating some of his salary wouldn't be the wrong decision.
It feels like Chicago is giving up on him a bit quick, but $27.5 million is a lot of money for a player as inconsistent as Bellinger.
If he plays at the level he can, he'd be an intriguing player for a different ball club.
Whether he can get back to that point in his career remains to be seen.