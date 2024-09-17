Agent of Chicago Cubs Free Agent Target Hints at Possible Position Change
There have been rumors that the Chicago Cubs are interested in signing Alex Bregman during the offseason.
On paper, the fit might not make perfect sense because he plays third base. After trading for Isaac Paredes at the deadline, the Cubs look to be set at the position moving forward.
While the 25-year-old Paredes hasn't exactly panned out during his short stint in Chicago, slashing .211/.324/.310 with a 81 OPS+, there's reason to believe he'll figure it out.
He posted a 130 OPS+ in 2023 and hit 31 home runs.
The 1,300-at-bat sample size that he had before this stint outweighs any of the negatives he's shown over the past month and a half.
As for Bregman, the Cubs still have a reason to go after him. Not only would he provide much-needed help to this lineup, but his agent, Scott Boras, recently said he could also play second base.
“When you represent people like Bregman, you don’t sell them,” Boras said on Friday, according to Chandler Rome of The Athletic. “People come to you and ask, ‘I want him to do that, I want him to do that.’ They’ve been asking me about that for him for two years.”
Chicago is in the position to add hitters, no matter their position. That could cause some issues defensively, but as long as some of those guys can be serviceable defensively, that's all that matters.
The question for the New Mexico native is how much money he'll be looking for. If Bregman wants to be paid like the top third baseman in Major League Baseball, the Cubs might rightfully decide to sit this out.
Anthony Rendon and Nolan Arenado are the two highest-paid players in baseball at the position, with an average annual value of more than $32 million.
Rome hinted at his potential price, suggesting that Matt Chapman of the San Francisco Giants, who recently signed a six-year, $151 million deal, could be Bregman's "starting point."
"The six-year, $151 million extension Boras negotiated for Chapman last week should be a starting point in negotiations with Bregman, who is a year younger than Chapman and a more accomplished offensive player."
If Bregman were to land around $175 million, that seems to be a fair price for Chicago.
A two-time World Series champion and two-time All-Star, the 30-year-old has posted a career slash line of .272/.366/.482 with a 132 OPS+. That'd be a massive addition to the Cubs lineup.