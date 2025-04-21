Seagull Goes Viral for Stealing a Hot Dog at Chicago Cubs Game on Sunday
For Chicago Cubs fans, there’s often nothing better than enjoying a hot dog at Wrigley Field.
Those in attendance as the Cubs hosted the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday were treated to a hilarious visual of that notion.
Getty photographer Griffin Quinn captured a photo during the MLB game of a seagull in flight with a hot dog in his beak during the contest, and baseball fans were all over the viral moment on social media.
The exact moment and location of the seagull's hot dog acquisition in the flawless Easter Sunday photo remains unclear.
The photo was a respite from the final game of the series in which Arizona defeated Chicago 3-2 to avoid a series sweep.
The seagull likely didn’t cause additional stoppage, which was welcome following two rain delays for a total of 98 minutes for families who followed up their Easter festivities with a trip to the ballpark.
The Diamondbacks took the lead in the 11th inning when first baseman Josh Naylor drove in automatic runner shortstop Geraldo Perdomo off his third hit of the night.
The Cubs called upon lefty Jordan Wicks in the 10th inning to replace Ryan Pressly, who earned the loss and went two innings while allowing two runs and striking out two.
It marked the 10th loss for Chicago (14-10) after an incredibly tough schedule to start the season, with Arizona joining several opponents the Cubs have faced multiple times that are above .500.
They leave that stretch with a 14-10 record and a lead in the NL Central division while slotting in at No. 4 in the MLB's latest power rankings.
Chicago hosts the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, a team they’ve already faced five times.
The Cubs were victorious in the final two games and will look improve their 2-3 record against the Dodgers this season.
Hopefully, this time, there won't be an unexpected visitor at Wrigley Field.