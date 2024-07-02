Shocking Stat Shows Just How Bad Chicago Cubs Were in Last Two Months
The Chicago Cubs were able to start their month of July with a day off like many teams around the league.
For the players, fans, and organization as a whole, this was probably the best thing they could have asked for coming out of a two-month stretch that was a complete disaster.
The Cubs once held a lead in the NL Central division and looked like a legit playoff team considering they were performing well with multiple injuries to many of their impact players. However, they completely fell off a cliff and now own the third-worst record in the National League that sees them five games behind in the Wild Card race.
Selling rumors have already started to occur for them approaching the July 30 trade deadline.
Whether that happens or not will be determined by what the players do on the field, but if they want to turn things around, then they have to improve upon this shocking statistic that shows just how bad Chicago has played the last two months.
Brett Taylor of Bleacher Nation took a look at the circumstances surrounding the Cubs' pitching situation going back to May 1 when things started falling apart. From then until this point, the starting staff had a Top 10 ERA, but posted an 8-18 record during that time.
Zero of the other teams within the Top 10 had a losing record.
That drives home the point just how bad Chicago's offense and bullpen have been to have a dominant starting unit compared to other teams across the league and still lose the amount of games this team did.
Taylor noted that no team staff around the MLB had fewer wins than the Cubs during that stretch.
Because of that, it shouldn't come as a surprise that this team only won back-to-back games three times from May 1 to this point in the season.
A lot can be said -- and has been said -- about the horrendous bullpen performances that occur for Chicago on a seemingly nightly basis that has cost them multiple wins, but the relief staff isn't the only culprit for this ineptitude.
The offense has also not lived up to expectations, and is a main reason why the front office could look to sell off pieces and start retooling this lineup again.
Two good weeks of baseball could get the Cubs back into the mix at the All-Star break and cause everyone to rethink their strategy about what this organization should do, but there has been no indication that is going to occur.