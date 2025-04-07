Shocking Statistic Shows How Much This Cubs Offense Has Dominated Starting Pitchers
The two-game sweep the Chicago Cubs suffered at the hands of the Los Angeles Dodgers to begin the season seems like lightyears ago.
The Cubs sit with a 7-5 record, winners of five out of their last six.
Much of that is thanks to their offense after they have put up a total of 52 runs during that stretch, good for a staggering 8.67 runs per game.
The key to Chicago's success at the plate has been their domination against starting pitchers.
Per Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network, just one starter they have faced this year has produced a quality start -- six innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed. Only two out of the 12 have gone past the sixth frame, with nine throwing 75 pitches or more.
That is a recipe for success in this sport.
The Cubs have been able to feast on starting pitching, something that is not easy to accomplish.
Because of that, Chicago has gotten into the bullpen early and often during their last six games, allowing them to put up this gaudy run total over the length of the two series.
This type of offense is exactly what the organization envisioned coming into the year.
After trading for Kyle Tucker to add the superstar player to the middle of their order, he has not only delivered, but those around him have also taken their games to the next level.
Besides Tucker, who leads the team with five homers and 15 RBI, Dansby Swanson been effective as a power threat. Seiya Suzuki has blasted four balls over the fence and is second in RBI. Carson Kelly and Miguel Amaya have been productive at catcher. Nico Hoerner is slashing .361/.425/.389. And all this has occured without Ian Happ or Michael Busch getting hot just yet.
The Cubs have scored the most runs in Major League Baseball (77). They also have the most RBI (74) and third-most homers (17). Their batting average (.246) is 11th, their on-base percentage (.350) is tied for seventh and their slugging percentage (.426) is eighth.
While their raw totals can be taken with a grain of salt since they've played the most games out of anyone thus far, what Chicago has done when at the plate cannot be taken lightly.
It's a strong group.
And it's one that could power them into the playoffs for the first time since 2020.