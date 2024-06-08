Star Cubs Infielder Finally Gets Diagnosis On Hand Injury
Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner wasn’t in the team’s lineup for Saturday’s game. But after a couple of days of waiting, it’s finally clear why he’s been missing games.
The Chicago Tribune reported that Hoerner has a small fracture in his right hand, the result of being hit by a pitch on Thursday.
Hoerner had imaging on Friday, but manager Craig Counsell called the results “somewhat inconclusive.” That led Hoerner to get a couple of opinions on the injury, which led to the diagnosis.
A timetable for his return isn’t clear. It’s also not clear if the Cubs will place him on the injured list. The report did indicate that Hoerner can play with the fracture once the pain and swelling subsides.
The Cubs started David Bote at second base.
The injury will leave the Cubs without their first-round pick from 2018 for at least the second straight game. He’s been solid at the plate this season, with a slash line of .252/.344.352/.697 with two home runs and 17 RBI in 57 games.
He made his MLB debut a season after he was drafted, playing 20 games for the Cubs in 2019. He played most of the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season before only playing 44 games with the Cubs in 2021.
In 2022 he played full-time at shortstop and had his best offensive year — .281/.327/.410/.736 with 22 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 55 RBI.
Last season, after the Cubs signed shortstop Dansby Swanson, he moved to second base and maintained those offensive numbers. He, Swanson and left fielder Ian Happ all won Gold Gloves. Hoerner’s was the first of his career.
The Cubs are healthy on the position player side, aside from outfielder Seiya Suzuki, who left Friday’s game as a precaution after a left side contusion while sliding into second base. All of the Cubs’ current injured list players are pitchers.