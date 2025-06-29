Struggling Boston Red Sox Starter Could Be Chicago Cubs Trade Option
With the second half of the season just getting underway for the Chicago Cubs, the next few weeks are going to be pivotal for their success.
In the first half of year, the Cubs were able to prove that they are one of the best teams in the National League. A strong winter by the front office to pair with the young core of the team getting better has resulted in a good mix of talent and a really strong roster.
However, while there is a lot to like about Chicago and where they are headed, they do have a glaring issue in their starting rotation.
The loss of Justin Steele for the rest of the campaign was a significant blow and one that has yet to be addressed. The Cubs have been trying to give some of their younger arms a chance to prove themselves, but the results have mostly been underwhelming.
Now, with the trade deadline quickly approaching, Chicago must be aggressive in the starting pitchers market to find an upgrade.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the Cubs being a potential landing spot for Boston Red Sox pitcher Walker Buehler.
“For Buehler, we know he was on the Cubs' radar over the winter. He wouldn't cost them much in a trade besides money, and they can still spend plenty of dollars before they risk running afoul of the luxury tax," he wrote.
Chicago can easily be linked to every starting pitcher available on the market, and potentially it won’t just be one pitcher that they acquire.
In terms of Buehler, there are some things to like and some things to be concerned about.
Last year in the postseason, the right-hander looked like he was in his former All-Star form and was a significant contributor to the Los Angeles Dodgers winning the World Series.
The performance in October likely had many believing that he had finally turned the corner after missing a ton of time due to injuries. However, so far with the Red Sox, he has a 5-5 record and an ERA over 6.00.
If the Cubs knew that they were going to get the October version of Buehler, they would likely pursue him in a heartbeat. Unfortunately, there have been a lot of poor starts this season, which is alarming for a potential trade partner.
Over the next couple of weeks, Buehler will have to perform better for teams to likely be interested. If he starts to show signs of improvement, he could be an option for Chicago.
