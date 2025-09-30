Taillon vs Rea: Who Will Be The Chicago Cubs Game Two Starter vs The Padres?
The playoffs are finally here for the Chicago Cubs. They have clawed through injuries and offensive ruts to make their first playoff since 2020 as they secured home field advantage for their series in the wild card against the San Diego Padres.
It seems that every other team that has made the playoffs has already established who is going to be taking the mound first in this series, but not the Cubs. The Cubs only last night announced their starter for the opener- Matthew Boyd.
Boyd was the only player that was listed for the series so far, but looking at their final 26-man roster and the 12 pitchers that are listed it looks like it will come down to Colin Rea or Jameson Taillon. Depending how this first game goes, both starters could be coming out of the dugout consider Imanaga's recent performances, but the question right now is who will start tomorrow?
Whoever starts will either be facing the task of staying alive in the postseason (if the team loses today) or closing out the series if the Cubs can come out of this opener with a W.
Taillon vs. Rea this Season
Rea and Taillon are dead even in wins this season (11) and losses (7), but Rea has posted four more starts on the year as Taillon spent significant time on the injured list in the second half as he dealt with strains to his calf and groin.
Taillon was supposed to be the go-to man after Justin Steele went down, but things don't always go as planned. The pitching staff has dealt with so many injuries and inconsistencies that it has been hard to count on anybody (except Cade Horton), but Taillon is back and he has been exceptional in his last few outings.
The 33-year-old is posting an ERA under 2.00 in his last seven games (4-2 overall) with 28 strikeouts, eight coming in his last start alone against the Saint Louis Cardinals.
Rea is in his first season with the Cubs after signing a contract in free agency. He is posting an ERA under 4.00 in his last seven outings with 37 strikeouts, but has especially caught fire recently. In his last two turns on the mound he has a combined 18 strikeouts and a lone earned run.
It is hard to imagine that someone other than one of these two guys will get the start in game two. Regardless who it is, they are both poised for excellence as some of the best the pitching staff has had to offer recently. Whoever doesn't start tomorrow will definitely be taking the mound soon.
